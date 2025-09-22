Do you remember this pie and pea stall?

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This undated photo shows the Pope pie & pea stall located in Leeds Kirkgate Market.

On the wall inside the stall a sign reads 'Pope, 67 East Street, Leeds 9. Other signs visible in the image advertise stalls selling knitwear, hosiery and childrenswear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The photo is one of the top 50 most viewed images on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

“I remember once, a guy had a big flat tray of chitlings on his shoulder. He tripped and dropped them all over the floor in the market. He nonchalantly scooped them all up into his tray and carried on!” recalls one Leodis user while another said: “As a kid, at various times, my parents bought me some pie'n'peas at this stall. -I had no idea what the pie consisted of, but I know that to this day, I love PORK Pie and peas, with mint sauce dressing. Mmmmm! - Also, wasn't the stall painted green, with a cream interior?? “

And another remarked: “I can't believe my luck to find this photo. Its wonderful and so were the 'step' peas. I have a memory that the peas came in a little bowl and that there were spoons chained to the stall. My dad used to buy me a bowl full but my mum never would because she had not cooked the herself. I don't remember ever graduating to having a pie but then times were perhaps a bit harder then. My grandad used to by a huge crab off the market once a fortnight and I would 'help' him get all the meat out.”

Photographic archive Leodis also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.