Memories of a Leeds city centre mecca for music fans

Generations of pop pickers headed to Vallances in the city centre to browse and buy the latest records. The first store opened on New Market Street in the early 1960s and was visited by a raft of pop stars. It boasted booths where shoppers could listen to records before choosing which to buy and there was also a coffee bar making for a social experience. Vallances also opened a store on The Headrow and boasted a number of satellite shops around the city suburbs and beyond. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke memories for shoppers who used this music-buying mecca back in the day.