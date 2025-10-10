Memories from when the circus came to Leeds

These fantastic photos celebrate the circus coming to Leeds down the decades. They feature publicity shots as well as images of the big top which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of circus fans. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leeds Civic Trust who stimulate interest in and care for the history and character of the city. Others are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history.

A circus worker with Rhani, one of Gerry Cottle's elephants on Woodhouse Moor.

Dutch trapeze artist, Ria Roeber, can be seen swinging from a crane 100ft above Wade Lane in Leeds city centre in December 1963. This was a publicity stunt for Billy Smart's circus.

A circus publicity stunt shows a member of Billy Smart's circus pulling a Leeds City Transport bus full of passengers, with his teeth in January 1965. Quarry Hill flats can be seen in the background.

Spuggy, the clown at Billy Smarts Christmas Circus, being treated by Knoble the chimp in December 1964. He was assisted by Daphne Murgatroyd, an assistant at Leeds General Infirmary.

A wedding group outside Holy Trinity church on Boar Lane in January 1962. Danny Ashcroft, chimpanzee trainer, married Joan Burnell, a circus showgirl. It was captured by Photopress (Leeds Ltd).

Bertram Mills Circus on Woodhouse Moor. Year unknown.

