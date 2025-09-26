Memories from the day Queen Elizabeth II visited Burton's Leeds factory

This photo turns back the clock to the end of the 1950s when the Queen walked around one of the world's largest clothing factories in Leeds.

World famous tailoring chain Burton and Burton offered made-to-measure suits at everyday prices made from a factory on Hudson Road in Harehills.

Back in October 1958 workers clamoured to caught a glimpse of Her Majesty as she toured the factory with company chairman Lionel Jacobson.

Workers applauded her on both sides with Union Jacks unfurled above.

HM Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the factory in October 1958. She is walking alongside Mr Lionel Jacobson, chairman of the company, while workers applaud. | YPN

The Queen, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, was making a two-day visit to Leeds on the occasion of the centenary of Leeds Triennial Musical Festival.

While in the city the royal couple stayed at Harewood House and attended performances of the Centenary Leeds Musical Festival at the Town Hall and Grand Theatre, as well as visiting the Civic Hall, Art Gallery and Leeds University.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh is being escorted by Lionel Jacobson, chairman of the company, and his brother Sydney Jacobson, through the factory in October 1958. | YPN

The company was founded by Sir Montague Burton after arriving in Leeds as a Lithuanian Jewish immigrant in 1900. His factory boasted Europe's largest canteen with the workforce turning out 30,000 suits a week.

After the Second World War Burton was one of the suppliers of demob suits to the British government for demobilizing servicemen, comprising jacket, trousers, waistcoat, shirt and underwear.

By 1952 Burton's had over 600 shops. Clothing production ceased in 1981 and by 1994 Burton suits were made by centaur.

