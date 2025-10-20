Memorable photos take you back to Middleton in the 1930s

1. Middleton in the 1930s
A parade of shops on the left hand side of Middleton Park Circus pictured in November 1933. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Middleton in the 1930s
Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society store on Middleton Park Road taken from across the tramlines in July 1939. The detail is not clear, but the original shows a boy struggling with groceries and a row of shops below the Co-op. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Middleton in the 1930s
The right hand side of the shopping precinct at Middleton Park circus in November 1933. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Middleton in the 1930s
Sites for building estates had been acquired by Leeds Council in 1918/1919, of which Middleton was one. A team of 21 architects were appointed to design homes which would suit the needs of tenants. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Middleton in the 1930s
The right hand side of the shopping precinct at Middleton Park circus in November 1933. The retail premises visible are, from right to left: WA Appleyard and Sons, Confectioners; Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society General Store and Gallons Ltd, grocers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Middleton in the 1930s
Bleachground Farm on Thorpe Lane pictured in November 1933. In 1788 this property was owned by William Barslow, then leased by a James Schofield. Approximately covering 63 acres, a mixed farm with dairy cattle and crops. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net