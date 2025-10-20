Memorable photos take you back to Middleton in the 1930s

These wonderful photos take you back to the Middleton in the 1930s.

Shops are the main focus of this gallery of memories from a decade which saw the suburb building for the future and the opening of Middleton Park Golf Course. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Mesmerising photos take you back to Middleton in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A parade of shops on the left hand side of Middleton Park Circus pictured in November 1933.

1. Middleton in the 1930s

A parade of shops on the left hand side of Middleton Park Circus pictured in November 1933. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society store on Middleton Park Road taken from across the tramlines in July 1939. The detail is not clear, but the original shows a boy struggling with groceries and a row of shops below the Co-op.

2. Middleton in the 1930s

Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society store on Middleton Park Road taken from across the tramlines in July 1939. The detail is not clear, but the original shows a boy struggling with groceries and a row of shops below the Co-op. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The right hand side of the shopping precinct at Middleton Park circus in November 1933.

3. Middleton in the 1930s

The right hand side of the shopping precinct at Middleton Park circus in November 1933. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Sites for building estates had been acquired by Leeds Council in 1918/1919, of which Middleton was one. A team of 21 architects were appointed to design homes which would suit the needs of tenants.

4. Middleton in the 1930s

Sites for building estates had been acquired by Leeds Council in 1918/1919, of which Middleton was one. A team of 21 architects were appointed to design homes which would suit the needs of tenants. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The right hand side of the shopping precinct at Middleton Park circus in November 1933. The retail premises visible are, from right to left: WA Appleyard and Sons, Confectioners; Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society General Store and Gallons Ltd, grocers.

5. Middleton in the 1930s

The right hand side of the shopping precinct at Middleton Park circus in November 1933. The retail premises visible are, from right to left: WA Appleyard and Sons, Confectioners; Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society General Store and Gallons Ltd, grocers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Bleachground Farm on Thorpe Lane pictured in November 1933. In 1788 this property was owned by William Barslow, then leased by a James Schofield. Approximately covering 63 acres, a mixed farm with dairy cattle and crops.

6. Middleton in the 1930s

Bleachground Farm on Thorpe Lane pictured in November 1933. In 1788 this property was owned by William Barslow, then leased by a James Schofield. Approximately covering 63 acres, a mixed farm with dairy cattle and crops. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

