The Sovereign, pictured in the late 1960s, was located at the base of Sovereign House at the Seacroft Centre and was demolished to make way for a Tesco store.placeholder image
The Sovereign, pictured in the late 1960s, was located at the base of Sovereign House at the Seacroft Centre and was demolished to make way for a Tesco store. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Seacroft, Whinmoor and Swarcliffe

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:30 BST

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in a postcode of east Leeds.

hey focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Seacroft, Swarcliffe and Whinmoor. This gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS14 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Melbourne Hotel public house in the process of demolition during the 1980s. This watering hole was at the junction of York Road and Foundry Lane.

1. Melbourne Hotel

The Melbourne Hotel public house in the process of demolition during the 1980s. This watering hole was at the junction of York Road and Foundry Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Old Red Lion on York Road at Whinmoor. The colourfully painted pub sign depicting a lion's head hangs on the corner of the building. It was the first Inn after the toll bar on the turnpike at Whinmoor, stage coaches used the Old Red Lion on route to and from York. It closed in 2021.

2. Old Red Lion

The Old Red Lion on York Road at Whinmoor. The colourfully painted pub sign depicting a lion's head hangs on the corner of the building. It was the first Inn after the toll bar on the turnpike at Whinmoor, stage coaches used the Old Red Lion on route to and from York. It closed in 2021. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Whinmoor at the junction of Stanks Lane South and Ashtree Approach. Manston Towers and Swarcliffe Towers once stood in the vicinity, high rise residential flats now demolished.

3. The Whinmoor

The Whinmoor at the junction of Stanks Lane South and Ashtree Approach. Manston Towers and Swarcliffe Towers once stood in the vicinity, high rise residential flats now demolished. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Pathfinder, pictured in 1977, was on North Parkway. This pub has now been demolished and replaced by a Tesco store.

4. The Pathfinder

The Pathfinder, pictured in 1977, was on North Parkway. This pub has now been demolished and replaced by a Tesco store. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Fellmonger was located on North Parkway in Seacroft. Closed since 2011 and due to demolished for housing.

5. Fellmonger

The Fellmonger was located on North Parkway in Seacroft. Closed since 2011 and due to demolished for housing. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Do you remember The Squinting Cat on Swarcliffe Drive?

6. The Squinting Cat

Do you remember The Squinting Cat on Swarcliffe Drive? | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice