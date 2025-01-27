21 lavish photos take you back to Little London in the 1950s

2 . Little London in the 1950s

Camp Road and Sedan Place in July 1958. On the left is Woerth Street with a shop at number 92 Camp Road top the left edge. At the time this was owned by James Abbot and had previously been owned by Emily Richardson. Next number 90a Camp Road (Oatland Lane). A man in a white overall is in the doorway of 90, which is a grocers shop, business of S.C. Stocks. Sedan Place is next, number 3 has a girl in the doorway. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service