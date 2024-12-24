Leeds sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in the city

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST

They are the sayings which you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in the world’s greatest city.

Your YEP has been asking readers if you weren't born-and-bred Leeds, what's one expression that really threw you the first time you heard it. And you have responded in your droves. Here’s a selection of the best answers posted on the Yorkshire Evening Post facebook page. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

"Twice and scraps" - Lucy Anna Parkinson.

1. Leeds sayings

"Twice and scraps" - Lucy Anna Parkinson. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

"M'off t shop duh yuh wan' owt?" It confused my Geordie flatmates first time I asked, so I had to repeat myself very slowly" - Jenn Hurley.

2. Leeds sayings

"M'off t shop duh yuh wan' owt?" It confused my Geordie flatmates first time I asked, so I had to repeat myself very slowly" - Jenn Hurley. | Alex Cousins/SWNS Photo: Alex Cousins/SWNS

"Don't slip off the corser edge" - Valerie Clapham.

3. Leeds sayings

"Don't slip off the corser edge" - Valerie Clapham. Photo: James Hardisty

"Mash tea and chop chips to light the fire" - Joan Olbison Crossland.

4. Leeds sayings

"Mash tea and chop chips to light the fire" - Joan Olbison Crossland. Photo: Justin Tallis

"Bun for fairy cakes. Pot for a cast. Fuddle for a buffet. Buffet for a pouffe." - Martin Bostock

5. Leeds sayings

"Bun for fairy cakes. Pot for a cast. Fuddle for a buffet. Buffet for a pouffe." - Martin Bostock Photo: YPN

"Do you want a bread cake?" - Michèle Louise.

6. Leeds sayings

"Do you want a bread cake?" - Michèle Louise. Photo: jpress

