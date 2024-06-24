25 of the most talked about Leeds Quarry Hill Flats photos

The images provide a fascinating snapshot of life at UK's largest social housing complex down the decades. Housing 3,000 residents they were seen as a modern build at the time which included lifts, electric lighting, and a launderette. The flats were popular, encouraging a sense of community through the highly communal way of living. Yet despite being deemed ahead of their time the flats were demolished in 1978 due to their poor condition. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The rise and fall of Leeds Quarry Hill Flats LOVE LEEDS? ;LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia