25 of the most talked about Leeds Quarry Hill Flats photos

The images provide a fascinating snapshot of life at UK's largest social housing complex down the decades. Housing 3,000 residents they were seen as a modern build at the time which included lifts, electric lighting, and a launderette. The flats were popular, encouraging a sense of community through the highly communal way of living. Yet despite being deemed ahead of their time the flats were demolished in 1978 due to their poor condition. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Quarry Hill Flats
Daffodils on the railway banking with Quarry Hill Flats in the background in 1957. | YPNPhoto: YPN
2. Quarry Hill Flats
Photograph taken from St Peter's Street in June 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Quarry Hill Flats
Living room in 1939. Furnished in typical 1930s style, the layout of the room makes the fire the focal point, with comfortable seating arranged near it. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Quarry Hill Flats
Taken in July 1951, this aerial view looks over Quarry Hill from New York Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Quarry Hill Flats
Flats construction in April 1937. The junction of New York Road, to the forefront, continues as York Road over the roundabout. Regent Street and Mabgate are to the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Quarry Hill Flats
Basic plan for Quarry Hill flats in the early 1930s. This area is thought to have been one of the oldest inhabited areas of Leeds. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
