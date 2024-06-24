25 of the most talked about Leeds Quarry Hill Flats photos

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:04 BST

These photo gems are sure to evoke memories for the generations of Leeds residents who grew up living in the Quarry Hill Flats.

The images provide a fascinating snapshot of life at UK's largest social housing complex down the decades. Housing 3,000 residents they were seen as a modern build at the time which included lifts, electric lighting, and a launderette. The flats were popular, encouraging a sense of community through the highly communal way of living. Yet despite being deemed ahead of their time the flats were demolished in 1978 due to their poor condition. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Daffodils on the railway banking with Quarry Hill Flats in the background in 1957.

1. Quarry Hill Flats

Daffodils on the railway banking with Quarry Hill Flats in the background in 1957.

Photograph taken from St Peter's Street in June 1967.

2. Quarry Hill Flats

Photograph taken from St Peter's Street in June 1967.

Living room in 1939. Furnished in typical 1930s style, the layout of the room makes the fire the focal point, with comfortable seating arranged near it.

3. Quarry Hill Flats

Living room in 1939. Furnished in typical 1930s style, the layout of the room makes the fire the focal point, with comfortable seating arranged near it.

Taken in July 1951, this aerial view looks over Quarry Hill from New York Road.

4. Quarry Hill Flats

Taken in July 1951, this aerial view looks over Quarry Hill from New York Road.

Flats construction in April 1937. The junction of New York Road, to the forefront, continues as York Road over the roundabout. Regent Street and Mabgate are to the left.

5. Quarry Hill Flats

Flats construction in April 1937. The junction of New York Road, to the forefront, continues as York Road over the roundabout. Regent Street and Mabgate are to the left.

Basic plan for Quarry Hill flats in the early 1930s. This area is thought to have been one of the oldest inhabited areas of Leeds.

6. Quarry Hill Flats

Basic plan for Quarry Hill flats in the early 1930s. This area is thought to have been one of the oldest inhabited areas of Leeds.

