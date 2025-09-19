Leeds nostalgia: Mystery of time moving forward on a famous city centre clock

It was a case of 'Tempus fugit' at the most famous clock in Leeds.

Back in December 1990 there was mystery as to how the hands above the former Dyson's shop on Lower Briggate had moved forward 17 minutes.

The clock had stopped when the long established clockmaker's shop had closed in March of 1990.

Tempus fugit at the most famous clock in Leeds in December 1990 - but not all that much.placeholder image
Tempus fugit at the most famous clock in Leeds in December 1990 - but not all that much. | YPN

The timepiece was wound by hand and could run for four days before it needed another wind. For months it had been stopped at 8.58 but an eagle-eyed observer spotted it had suddenly moved forward to 9.15.

Dennis Liddam, former shop manager, reckons the clock mechanism must have been moved by accident.

"Architects have been surveying the place," he said. "And I can only think they have touched the time motion's works."

Your YEP reported how the clock and shop front were to be retained in a £36 million redevelopment. They were due to become part of a restaurant fascia.

