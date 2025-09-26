Leeds nostalgia: Memories of tin baths in back-to-backs
This image, taken sometime in the 1950s, would have been a familiar scene played out across the city.
It shows the scullery of a typical back-to-back house in Leeds being used as a bathroom.
A sink can be seen on the left and a young boy is sitting in a tin bath in the centre. A fireplace is on the right but no fire appears to be lit.
This photo is one of the 'most talked' photos on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.