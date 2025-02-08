Centaur Clothes will be remembered by generations of workers who helped dress to impress. The factory building was the imposing Marlbeck House on Great George Street and was flanked by two other tailoring heavyweights Benjamin Simon and Sons Ltd. of Park Lane and John Barran and Sons Ltd. of Chorley Lane. Marlbeck House was renamed Centaur House when the factory closed in 1991. The building was converted to 41 apartments and a leisure centre in 1997/98. These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of Centaur employees who made sure generations of dapper dons were suited and booted. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia