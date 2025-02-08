Centaur Clothes will be remembered by generations of workers who helped dress to impress. The factory building was the imposing Marlbeck House on Great George Street and was flanked by two other tailoring heavyweights Benjamin Simon and Sons Ltd. of Park Lane and John Barran and Sons Ltd. of Chorley Lane. Marlbeck House was renamed Centaur House when the factory closed in 1991. The building was converted to 41 apartments and a leisure centre in 1997/98. These photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of Centaur employees who made sure generations of dapper dons were suited and booted. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Did you work for Centaur Clothes back in the day? | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Marlbeck House was built by Thomas Marshall & Co circa 1922. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The employees' entrance to the Centaur Clothing Factory on Leighton Street circa 1982. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Margaret Thatcher is all smiles as she tries her talents at machining a pocket lining for a jacket during her visit to Centaur Clothes in February 1987. Karen Pheasby, 19, who normally works on the machine, shows how it's done. John Jackson, chairman and managing director of Centaur Clothes, is on the left. | YPN Photo: YPN
Centaur Clothing, its curved tower, conical roof and ironwork made it stand out among its neighbours. Pictured in October 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
This view of the Inner Ring Road as it runs northwards towards the entrance to Westgate Tunnel shows the factory on the right. Pictured circa 1975. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net