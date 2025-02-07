They turn the spotlight on 1908 and showcase how Leeds was a city of haves and have nots. Areas were classed as unhealthy, where poor sanitation contributed to many diseases. This collection of 15 photos reflect life in the city centre as well as the suburbs with Kirkstall, Hunslet, Leylands, Wortley and Quarry Hill all in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia