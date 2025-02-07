They turn the spotlight on 1908 and showcase how Leeds was a city of haves and have nots. Areas were classed as unhealthy, where poor sanitation contributed to many diseases. This collection of 15 photos reflect life in the city centre as well as the suburbs with Kirkstall, Hunslet, Leylands, Wortley and Quarry Hill all in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Hunslet
Looking south-east along Hunslet Road showing the police station at no. 96 in the centre. Hunslet Road runs to the left of the police station and continues on past the Crown Point Printing Works of Alf Cooke then St. Jude's Church in the background. Crown Point Street is to the right of the police station, becoming Butterley Street after the junction with Hunslet Lane. Pictured in May 1908. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
looking up New Market Street towards Vicar Lane from Duncan Street. On the left is Isaac Stephenson, butcher, at 24 New Market Street. Above and at 22 is a Royal Waxwork Exhibition with Ellins and Sons, grocers and butchers, at number 20. Next is the junction with Central Road with Garden Bros (Titan House) clothiers beyond that. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Duncan Street on Briggate in February 1908. Owen & Robinson Ltd, jewellers to left, then Zeala Meat Company - butchers. Call Lane to right. Groups of men both on Duncan Street and in front of the Zeala Meat Company. Tramlines on the road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
New Station Street in October 1908. This was a new route, opened in 1873 to the then 'New' railway station which had been opened in 1869, jointly by North Eastern Railway and the London and North Western railway. New Station combined with the seperate Wellington Station and became Leeds City Station in 1938. This view is from Boar Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
The junction of Duncan Street and Briggate. Zeala Meat Co Ltd Butchers at 153 with Cavendish Restaurant at 154. Next to this is the Central Meat Market with Cooper and Co Tea Stores at 56 and Peels Printers above. A sign for Fairburn restaurant entrance can be seen. Pictured in February 1908. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Looking north-east along Call Lane from the junction with Duncan Street, showing New Market Street leading off to the left. The building on the corner appears to be empty with notices saying that previous occupants James Cavanagh & Co., wholesale glass and china merchants, have removed to Lady Bridge Mills, Lady Lane. On the right is part of the Corn Exchange. Workmen are working on the tramlines on the road. Pictured in November 1908. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net