Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Civic Trust is set to unveil the first blue plaque for two people from the same household who merit the recognition in their own right.

It will celebrate the remarkable achievements of husband and wife Duncan Dallas and Elizabeth Brice.

Duncan Dallas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan was the founder of the worldwide Café Scientifique movement while Elizabeth was a leading campaigner for the medical use of cannabis.

Their joint plaque will be on the house where they lived in Chapel Allerton and will be unveiled by the couple’s son Charles on Wednesday, April 17, at Regent Lodge.

Duncan founded Café Scientifique, which started in Chapel Allerton and became a worldwide movement. He got the idea having read an obituary of Marc Sautet, who founded the Café Philosophique movement in France. Duncan decided to do the same thing in Leeds, but for science. The first Café Scientifque was held in the wine bar directly opposite Liz and Duncan’s house – it is now Sukothai restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format was simple: Duncan would book a guest scientist to talk about their work for 20 or 25 minutes, to an audience who had bought a drink. Then everyone would get another drink, ask questions and discuss what they had heard. It was informal and democratic.

Duncan let everyone have their say. At the Leeds café some of the world’s greatest scientists were given a run for their money by the citizens of Chapel Allerton. He encouraged other cafes, and hundreds popped up all over Britain – and the world. The Chapel Allerton Café Scientifique meets to this day, now at Seven Arts, nearby.

Elizabeth is being celebrated for her long and courageous campaign for the medical use of cannabis, which led to the first legal cannabis-based drug, Sativex, which became available in 2005. Liz passed away in 2011 and Dunca in 2014.

Elizabeth Brice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Civic Trust Director Martin Hamilton said: “It is a particular pleasure to be recognising the lives of a couple whose separate achievements merit the award of a blue plaque. Both of them in their own way could be

described as scientific pioneers and their achievements are clearly of national significance.”

Blue Plaque Nominator Alasdair Beal said: “I hope this plaque will serve as a lasting tribute to Liz and Duncan, two people who really did make a difference;, enriching the lives of countless others, both locally and much further

Leeds Civic Trust promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage and city amenities and is responsible for the blue plaque scheme in the city.