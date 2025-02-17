Leeds Civic Trust Blue Plaque scheme: Here's everything you need to know
Blue plaques are a familiar sight across Leeds commemorating people, events and buildings. They can be found on the side of buildings, down alleyways and over bridges.
Leeds Civic Trust is the custodian of the scheme and has now installed more than 200 blue plaques since it was launched in 1987.
They each tell a story that shapes the history of our city. But did you know that blue plaques are nominated by members of the public?
Your Yorkshire Evening Post was keen to learn more about the history of the scheme, the nominating process and its future. We headed down to the Civic Trust base on Wharf Street in the city centre and spoke to director Martin Hamilton. Click here to watch our video report.
