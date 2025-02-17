They are the reminders of your city’s rich history and heritage hiding in plain sight.

Blue plaques are a familiar sight across Leeds commemorating people, events and buildings. They can be found on the side of buildings, down alleyways and over bridges.

Leeds Civic Trust is the custodian of the scheme and has now installed more than 200 blue plaques since it was launched in 1987.

The first Blue Plaque to be put up was Burley Bar Stone in Leeds city centre. | YPN

They each tell a story that shapes the history of our city. But did you know that blue plaques are nominated by members of the public?

Your Yorkshire Evening Post was keen to learn more about the history of the scheme, the nominating process and its future. We headed down to the Civic Trust base on Wharf Street in the city centre and spoke to director Martin Hamilton.

Leeds Civic Trust was established in 1965 and is a voluntary, non-political body open to everyone who wants to participate in and influence the planning and development of our city.