Leeds Civic Trust Blue Plaque scheme: Here's everything you need to know

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

They are the reminders of your city’s rich history and heritage hiding in plain sight.

Blue plaques are a familiar sight across Leeds commemorating people, events and buildings. They can be found on the side of buildings, down alleyways and over bridges.

Leeds Civic Trust is the custodian of the scheme and has now installed more than 200 blue plaques since it was launched in 1987.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The first Blue Plaque to be put up was Burley Bar Stone in Leeds city centre.The first Blue Plaque to be put up was Burley Bar Stone in Leeds city centre.
The first Blue Plaque to be put up was Burley Bar Stone in Leeds city centre. | YPN

They each tell a story that shapes the history of our city. But did you know that blue plaques are nominated by members of the public?

Your Yorkshire Evening Post was keen to learn more about the history of the scheme, the nominating process and its future. We headed down to the Civic Trust base on Wharf Street in the city centre and spoke to director Martin Hamilton. Click here to watch our video report.

Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds Civic Trust was established in 1965 and is a voluntary, non-political body open to everyone who wants to participate in and influence the planning and development of our city.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice