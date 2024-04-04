1958 will be remembered by a generation as the year the Queen and Prince Philip stopped off in Leeds for a two-day visit during which they attended celebrations for the centenary of the Leeds Triennial Musical Festival, as well as touring various factories and an older persons hostel. Enjoy these photos charting 12 months n the life of your city centre. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails