1958 will be remembered by a generation as the year the Queen and Prince Philip stopped off in Leeds for a two-day visit during which they attended celebrations for the centenary of the Leeds Triennial Musical Festival, as well as touring various factories and an older persons hostel. Enjoy these photos charting 12 months n the life of your city centre. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Leeds city centre in 1958
HM Queen Elizabeth II is about to inspect the guard of honour outside Leeds Civic Hall on the occasion of her visit to the city along with the Duke of Edinburgh to attend the centenary Leeds Triennial Musical Festival. Across Calverley Street crowds are gathered outside the Brotherton Wing of Leeds General Infirmary to watch the proceedings, while staff and patients look out from windows and balconies to witness the event. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre in 1958
HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh wave to crowds gathered below on Calverley Street from a balcony of Leeds Civic Hall in October 1958. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre in 1958
HM Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Mr D. L. Webster, and by Mr J. Lyons, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Leeds Triennial Musical Festival, meeting members of the cast of Handel's opera "Samson" at the Grand Theatre, as part of the centenary celebrations of the Musical Festival. Pictured in October 1958. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre in 1958
HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, along with the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Harewood, in the Royal Box at the Grand Theatre.
They were attending a performance of Handel's opera "Samson", part of the centenary celebrations of the Leeds Triennial Musical Festival, The Earl of Harewood, the Queen's cousin, was Director-General of the Musical Festival at the time. Photo: YPN
5. Leeds city centre in 1958
An exhibition in Leeds Art Gallery of French book illustrators of the 20th century. It was organised by Rene Varin of the French Cultural Service, French Embassy, London. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: YPN
6. Leeds city centre in 1958
HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh being escorted around Leeds City Art Gallery by Mr R. S. Rowe, the director. The Queen and the Duke were on a two-day visit to Leeds in which they attended events celebrating the centenary of Leeds Triennial Musical Festival. Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.