Leeds city centre memories: 11 glorious photos take you back to 1965

They turn back the clock to 1965 to showcase the beating heart of the city with a range of landmarks in focus such as the Merrion Centre and Odeon Cinema as well as familiar shopping streets including Briggate. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Leeds city centre in 1965
This view looks east along York Street towards the junction with Duke Street, showing a number 54 bus bound for Rodley. To the right of the image is the Lloyds Arms public house, since demolished. On the left is Munro House; the ground floor here is occupied by Walter Wragg Ltd., motor car agents and dealers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1965
A partially completed Merrion Centre pictured in April 1965., It was opened on May 26 1964. It then included a cinema, ballroom, bowling alley and shops. Merrion Way is on the right, Merrion Street on the left. Wade Lane is running left to right in front of the centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1965
Briggate showing the F.W. Woolworth & Co. Ltd. store in October 1965. It had opened on December 1, 1928 and closed in 1987. To the right, Easiephit, a 'modern shoe store' is advertised as opening shortly. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1965
The site below the Mill Hill Unitarian Chapel in City Square pictured in Januarsy 1965. It was developed for Royal Exchange House. In the background the shops and offices can be seen. These were later demolished to make way for the Bond Street Centre, opened in September 1977. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Leeds city centre in 1965
The Photopress (Leeds) Shop at 12/14 Merrion Centre owned by photographer Jimmie Waite. Pictured in June 1965. The Merrion Centre had opened the previous year and this was one of the first shops The window is displayed showing wedding photographs and camera equipment Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Leeds city centre in 1965
Cobourg Street at the time construction was beginning on the new Merrion Centre. Cobourg Street was to become Merrion Way and the building on the right, a Photo Engraving Works, was demolished to make way for the new Yorkshire Bank H.Q. The car park on the left is now the site of Merrion House. Left of Centre, The Cobourg Tavern is visible at the junction with Woodhouse Lane and Claypit Lane, (off to the right). On the top left-hand corner is Leeds Polytechnic and in the distance there are the three spires of Emmanuel Church, left, Trinity Church, centre, and Blenheim Baptist Church, right, In the distance behind the churches is the silhouette of the University's Parkinson building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net