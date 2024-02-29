Leeds city centre memories: 11 glorious photos take you back to 1965

6 . Leeds city centre in 1965

Cobourg Street at the time construction was beginning on the new Merrion Centre. Cobourg Street was to become Merrion Way and the building on the right, a Photo Engraving Works, was demolished to make way for the new Yorkshire Bank H.Q. The car park on the left is now the site of Merrion House. Left of Centre, The Cobourg Tavern is visible at the junction with Woodhouse Lane and Claypit Lane, (off to the right). On the top left-hand corner is Leeds Polytechnic and in the distance there are the three spires of Emmanuel Church, left, Trinity Church, centre, and Blenheim Baptist Church, right, In the distance behind the churches is the silhouette of the University's Parkinson building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net