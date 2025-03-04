17 amazing photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1967

1. Leeds city centre in 1967
Telephone House on Westgate in June 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1967
This view from June 1967 looks across The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street. To the left is Headrow House with shops on the ground floor including B.O.A.C. at number 34 and Vallance's radio and television engineers. On the right is Lewis's department store. Originally Woodhouse Lane continued from Merrion Street, running between these two buildings to join The Headrow. The area was later widened to accommodate the St John's Centre and Dortmund Square. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1967
Barclays Bank on the corner of Albion Street in June 1967 with Airedale House next door to it. Cars are parked on the street by parking meters. These include a Triumph Herald, Rover, Humber, Wolseley and Cortina. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1967
The Queens Hotel in June 1967. People are sitting on benches in City Square. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre in 1967
A view down Alexander Street past the war memorial, over Victoria Gardens and over The Headrow to the Eagle Star Insurance Group building. On the left is the rear of buildings originally built in 1847 as offices and warehouses for the cloth industry, today this is the Henry Moore Centre for Sculpture. On the right is the side wall of the Municipal Buildings, now Leeds Art Gallery. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Leeds city centre in 1967
Priestley Hall formerly part of Mill Hill Chapel School, on Park Row in June 12967. It was designed by Geroge Corson and built 1858/59. It was demolished in 1968. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
