17 amazing photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1967

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

These photos provide a fascinating snapshot of social history.

They showcase a year in the life of the city centre at the back end of the 1960s. This gallery takes you down shopping streets, arcades of distinction and highlight a range of landmarks such as Queens Hotel, Quarry Hill Flats, Priestley Hall and Norwich Union Buildings which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of city folk. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Telephone House on Westgate in June 1967.

1. Leeds city centre in 1967

Telephone House on Westgate in June 1967. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
This view from June 1967 looks across The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street. To the left is Headrow House with shops on the ground floor including B.O.A.C. at number 34 and Vallance's radio and television engineers. On the right is Lewis's department store. Originally Woodhouse Lane continued from Merrion Street, running between these two buildings to join The Headrow. The area was later widened to accommodate the St John's Centre and Dortmund Square.

2. Leeds city centre in 1967

This view from June 1967 looks across The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street. To the left is Headrow House with shops on the ground floor including B.O.A.C. at number 34 and Vallance's radio and television engineers. On the right is Lewis's department store. Originally Woodhouse Lane continued from Merrion Street, running between these two buildings to join The Headrow. The area was later widened to accommodate the St John's Centre and Dortmund Square. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Barclays Bank on the corner of Albion Street in June 1967 with Airedale House next door to it. Cars are parked on the street by parking meters. These include a Triumph Herald, Rover, Humber, Wolseley and Cortina.

3. Leeds city centre in 1967

Barclays Bank on the corner of Albion Street in June 1967 with Airedale House next door to it. Cars are parked on the street by parking meters. These include a Triumph Herald, Rover, Humber, Wolseley and Cortina. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Queens Hotel in June 1967. People are sitting on benches in City Square.

4. Leeds city centre in 1967

The Queens Hotel in June 1967. People are sitting on benches in City Square. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view down Alexander Street past the war memorial, over Victoria Gardens and over The Headrow to the Eagle Star Insurance Group building. On the left is the rear of buildings originally built in 1847 as offices and warehouses for the cloth industry, today this is the Henry Moore Centre for Sculpture. On the right is the side wall of the Municipal Buildings, now Leeds Art Gallery.

5. Leeds city centre in 1967

A view down Alexander Street past the war memorial, over Victoria Gardens and over The Headrow to the Eagle Star Insurance Group building. On the left is the rear of buildings originally built in 1847 as offices and warehouses for the cloth industry, today this is the Henry Moore Centre for Sculpture. On the right is the side wall of the Municipal Buildings, now Leeds Art Gallery. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Priestley Hall formerly part of Mill Hill Chapel School, on Park Row in June 12967. It was designed by Geroge Corson and built 1858/59. It was demolished in 1968.

6. Leeds city centre in 1967

Priestley Hall formerly part of Mill Hill Chapel School, on Park Row in June 12967. It was designed by Geroge Corson and built 1858/59. It was demolished in 1968. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice