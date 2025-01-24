16 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1930

6 . Leeds city centre

Kirkgate with junction of High Court Lane in October 1930. Business that was 69 Kirkgate has ceased trading and has re-location notice on window. At 70, still trading is Wilfred Warren Wright confectioner. There is a post box on pavement outside. Other businesses featured in the photograph are Crosland and Co Printers at 70A, Julius Landey smallware dealer at 71A. There is a car parked on road outside J. Landeys store. Architects markings are on gable end where Kirkgate meets High Court Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net