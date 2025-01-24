16 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1930

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the dawn of the 1930s.

They turn back the clock to 1930 and bring into focus landmarks, shops, restaurants and pubs as well as well travelled routes including Kirkgate, Albion Street, Bond Street and The Calls. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Astonishing photos of Leeds city centre during the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Duncan Street with the Corn Exchange visible in the background pictured in May 1930 . Two trams are on Duncan Street, car no. 298 on route to Meanwood and a West Riding Tram on route to Wakefield. Another tram is at the junction with Briggate, right.

Duncan Street with the Corn Exchange visible in the background pictured in May 1930 . Two trams are on Duncan Street, car no. 298 on route to Meanwood and a West Riding Tram on route to Wakefield. Another tram is at the junction with Briggate, right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Albion Street in February 1930 at the junction with Wormald Row. Numbers 106 to 108 premises of A & J Bell, watch makers, next junction is with De Grey Street.

Albion Street in February 1930 at the junction with Wormald Row. Numbers 106 to 108 premises of A & J Bell, watch makers, next junction is with De Grey Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Property in unhealthy area. Mercy Street was off Wellington Lane in West Street area. Pictured in October 1930.

Property in unhealthy area. Mercy Street was off Wellington Lane in West Street area. Pictured in October 1930. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view from underneath railway bridge of lower section of Kirkgate from High Court Lane to Wharf Street. Corner of Wharf Street with advertising hoardings to left of Kirkgate is J. Allison clog shop with John Simson confectioners next door at 73. the premises of Julius Landey small ware dealers can also be seen. Pictured in October 1930.

A view from underneath railway bridge of lower section of Kirkgate from High Court Lane to Wharf Street. Corner of Wharf Street with advertising hoardings to left of Kirkgate is J. Allison clog shop with John Simson confectioners next door at 73. the premises of Julius Landey small ware dealers can also be seen. Pictured in October 1930. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

New Briggate and Mark Lane in October 1930. A row of shops which include Stone Bros, Halfords, Boots direct, Blooms Opticians + George A Ashworth, Large sign for Charles above Bloom's Opticians. Tram Lines on street.

New Briggate and Mark Lane in October 1930. A row of shops which include Stone Bros, Halfords, Boots direct, Blooms Opticians + George A Ashworth, Large sign for Charles above Bloom's Opticians. Tram Lines on street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Kirkgate with junction of High Court Lane in October 1930. Business that was 69 Kirkgate has ceased trading and has re-location notice on window. At 70, still trading is Wilfred Warren Wright confectioner. There is a post box on pavement outside. Other businesses featured in the photograph are Crosland and Co Printers at 70A, Julius Landey smallware dealer at 71A. There is a car parked on road outside J. Landeys store. Architects markings are on gable end where Kirkgate meets High Court Lane.

Kirkgate with junction of High Court Lane in October 1930. Business that was 69 Kirkgate has ceased trading and has re-location notice on window. At 70, still trading is Wilfred Warren Wright confectioner. There is a post box on pavement outside. Other businesses featured in the photograph are Crosland and Co Printers at 70A, Julius Landey smallware dealer at 71A. There is a car parked on road outside J. Landeys store. Architects markings are on gable end where Kirkgate meets High Court Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

