16 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1930

1. Leeds city centre
Duncan Street with the Corn Exchange visible in the background pictured in May 1930 . Two trams are on Duncan Street, car no. 298 on route to Meanwood and a West Riding Tram on route to Wakefield. Another tram is at the junction with Briggate, right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
Albion Street in February 1930 at the junction with Wormald Row. Numbers 106 to 108 premises of A & J Bell, watch makers, next junction is with De Grey Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Property in unhealthy area. Mercy Street was off Wellington Lane in West Street area. Pictured in October 1930. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
A view from underneath railway bridge of lower section of Kirkgate from High Court Lane to Wharf Street. Corner of Wharf Street with advertising hoardings to left of Kirkgate is J. Allison clog shop with John Simson confectioners next door at 73. the premises of Julius Landey small ware dealers can also be seen. Pictured in October 1930. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
New Briggate and Mark Lane in October 1930. A row of shops which include Stone Bros, Halfords, Boots direct, Blooms Opticians + George A Ashworth, Large sign for Charles above Bloom's Opticians. Tram Lines on street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Kirkgate with junction of High Court Lane in October 1930. Business that was 69 Kirkgate has ceased trading and has re-location notice on window. At 70, still trading is Wilfred Warren Wright confectioner. There is a post box on pavement outside. Other businesses featured in the photograph are Crosland and Co Printers at 70A, Julius Landey smallware dealer at 71A. There is a car parked on road outside J. Landeys store. Architects markings are on gable end where Kirkgate meets High Court Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
