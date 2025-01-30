6 . Leeds city centre

Rawcliffes Ltd at 7 Duncan Street. Moving right is Duncan Chambers, numbers 9 and 11 Duncan Street. Number 9 is the British and Argentine Meat Co Ltd. Number 11 is Blakey and Co, wallpaper stores. Above these shops on the first floor are the premises of the London and Manchester Assurance Co Ltd. On the right is the Central Market Hotel with McQuat's First Class Bar on the ground floor. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net