1924 is the focus of this wonderful gallery of memories charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre.

1924 is the focus of this wonderful gallery of memories charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre.

The photos feature landmarks, shops and businesses with the city's links to cocoa celebrated in the main image. They provide a fascinating shapshot of life around LS1 with shops, pubs and factories all featured. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Henry Thorne & Co. Ltd,, cocoa manufacturer, on the corner of Lady Lane and Edward Street. Founded in 1832 the company produced chocolate, toffee and ginger grinding. Signs on the factory walls advertise Cocoa for "Health". Pictured in April 1924.

1. Leeds city centre

A painted sign in process of completion in August 1924. Building shown is 77 York Street and was the premises of Franklin and Co, mantle manufacturers and Airedale bottling company.

2. Leeds city centre

Giles Yard in August 1924 after the demolition of dwellings. Premises of scupham and Woods, timber merchants have had infill of brick walls to existing brick pillars where backs of houses stood. Three girls pose in centre of cleared area. Pavement displays pattern of grates which served the houses. Cobbled road, gas street light to left.

3. Leeds city centre

Model demonstrating road layout, part of a town planning exhibition held in Leeds Art Gallery in June 12924. The layout shows tram way in the centre of the road, with houses set back behind access roads.

4. Leeds city centre

Model showing road layout part of a town planning exhibition held in Leeds Art Gallery in June 1924.

5. Leeds city centre

Rawcliffes Ltd at 7 Duncan Street. Moving right is Duncan Chambers, numbers 9 and 11 Duncan Street. Number 9 is the British and Argentine Meat Co Ltd. Number 11 is Blakey and Co, wallpaper stores. Above these shops on the first floor are the premises of the London and Manchester Assurance Co Ltd. On the right is the Central Market Hotel with McQuat's First Class Bar on the ground floor.

6. Leeds city centre

