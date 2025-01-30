1. Leeds city centre
Henry Thorne & Co. Ltd,, cocoa manufacturer, on the corner of Lady Lane and Edward Street. Founded in 1832 the company produced chocolate, toffee and ginger grinding. Signs on the factory walls advertise Cocoa for "Health". Pictured in April 1924. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
A painted sign in process of completion in August 1924. Building shown is 77 York Street and was the premises of Franklin and Co, mantle manufacturers and Airedale bottling company. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
Giles Yard in August 1924 after the demolition of dwellings. Premises of scupham and Woods, timber merchants have had infill of brick walls to existing brick pillars where backs of houses stood. Three girls pose in centre of cleared area. Pavement displays pattern of grates which served the houses. Cobbled road, gas street light to left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Model demonstrating road layout, part of a town planning exhibition held in Leeds Art Gallery in June 12924. The layout shows tram way in the centre of the road, with houses set back behind access roads. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Model showing road layout part of a town planning exhibition held in Leeds Art Gallery in June 1924. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Rawcliffes Ltd at 7 Duncan Street. Moving right is Duncan Chambers, numbers 9 and 11 Duncan Street. Number 9 is the British and Argentine Meat Co Ltd. Number 11 is Blakey and Co, wallpaper stores. Above these shops on the first floor are the premises of the London and Manchester Assurance Co Ltd. On the right is the Central Market Hotel with McQuat's First Class Bar on the ground floor. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
