James Thomas Brudenell was the 7th Earl of Cardigan, an officer in the British Army who commanded the Light Brigade during the Crimean War, leading its charge at the Battle of Balaclava.

Born in 1797, he inherited the title from his father in 1837.

The family home was Deene Park, Northamptonshire but they also owned estates in Leeds and streets are still named Cardigan and Brudenell after the family.

The 7th Earl’s military career remains the subject of debate.

In 1833 he was forced to resign from the 15th Hussars following friction with fellow officers.

A sword of honour presented to the 7th Earl of Cardigan.

He took command of the 11th Hussars in 1836, using his own money to improve their performance. Again conflict with his peers caused trouble, in 1841 he was prosecuted for duelling with an officer and acquitted.

As a Major General he commanded the Light Cavalry at Balaclava on October 25, 1854, one of the battles of the Crimean War. The light cavalry were made up of the 4th and 13th Light Dragoons, 17th Lancers, 8th and the 11th Hussars.

In addition he was also commanding the Heavy Brigade, which were the Royal Dragoon Guards and the Scots Greys.

Orders were carried from Lord Raglan which were misunderstood or misinterpreted. As a result Lord Cardigan led 673 (or 661) men into a valley where Russian heavy artillery decimated the Light Brigade.

After the battle only 195 men still had their horses, 118 men where killed, 127 wounded, 362 horses dead.

The mixture of bravado and needless stupidity demonstrated by Lord Cardigan inspired poet Alfred Tennyson to compose his famous poem 'The Charge of The Light Brigade'.

He was presented with a sword of honour by his friends in the Leeds Stock Exchange Hall on August 30, 1856.