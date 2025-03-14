Briggate, Wellington Street, The Headrow, East Parade, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Place and Swinegate are all featured in this wonderful collection of photos which focus on your city centre in 1948. The images provide a fascinating insight into the daily hustle and bustle of life during the year. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
21 intriguing photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1948
A vast array of city centre landmarks fall under the spotlight in this gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre in 1948.
