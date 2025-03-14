21 intriguing photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1948

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 08:37 BST

A vast array of city centre landmarks fall under the spotlight in this gallery charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre in 1948.

Briggate, Wellington Street, The Headrow, East Parade, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Place and Swinegate are all featured in this wonderful collection of photos which focus on your city centre in 1948. The images provide a fascinating insight into the daily hustle and bustle of life during the year. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A policeman stands under no entry sign on Commercial Street. The Woods & Baxter shop is in the background.

1. Leeds city centre

A policeman stands under no entry sign on Commercial Street. The Woods & Baxter shop is in the background. | YPN Photo: YPN

East Parade pictured in February 1948.

2. Leeds city centre

East Parade pictured in February 1948. | YPN Photo: YPN

The junction of Wade Lane and Merrion Street, towards Woodhouse Lane, where the Central High School can be seen. In the foreground is a car park with a John Mason removal van and several coaches in it. An advertisement for Guinness is on the far right. Pictured in March 1948.

3. Leeds city centre

The junction of Wade Lane and Merrion Street, towards Woodhouse Lane, where the Central High School can be seen. In the foreground is a car park with a John Mason removal van and several coaches in it. An advertisement for Guinness is on the far right. Pictured in March 1948. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Post-war Briggate after 1948. One of the cars helps to date the image. It is a split windscreen MM Series Morris Minor, first produced in 1948. It has the "low lights" - headlights fitted at a low level either side of the grille. By the early 1950s Morris Minors were in production with the headlights in a raised position.

4. Leeds city centre

Post-war Briggate after 1948. One of the cars helps to date the image. It is a split windscreen MM Series Morris Minor, first produced in 1948. It has the "low lights" - headlights fitted at a low level either side of the grille. By the early 1950s Morris Minors were in production with the headlights in a raised position. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Queen of Scots locomotive arrives at Leeds Central Station in July 1948.

5. Leeds city centre

The Queen of Scots locomotive arrives at Leeds Central Station in July 1948. | YPN Photo: YPN

Wellington Street in August 1948.

6. Leeds city centre

Wellington Street in August 1948. | YPN Photo: YPN

