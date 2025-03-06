14 humble photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

1970s Hunslet is the focus of this gallery of memories charting a decade in the life of south Leeds suburb.

The photos showcase a community at work, rest and play. Local landmarks are featured as well as pubs, shops and well travelled streets which will be familiar to a generation of people show called LS10 home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

East Hunslet Liberal Club on Waterloo Road. The Garden Gate Hotel is on the left. Pictured in May 1979.

1. Hunslet in the 1970s

East Hunslet Liberal Club on Waterloo Road. The Garden Gate Hotel is on the left. Pictured in May 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Conservative Club on Dewsbury Road, seen from playing fields to the north. Scaffolding covers part of the buildings. Rows of terraced housing can be seen in the background, with Crossland Terrace being prominent. On the right are allotments. Two boys play on the playing field in the foreground. Pictured in June 1979.

2. Hunslet in the 1970s

The Conservative Club on Dewsbury Road, seen from playing fields to the north. Scaffolding covers part of the buildings. Rows of terraced housing can be seen in the background, with Crossland Terrace being prominent. On the right are allotments. Two boys play on the playing field in the foreground. Pictured in June 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A Leyland Titan/Weymann Orion 317 bus built in 1962 reg: 317 DUA. In service on route number 10 to Moortown. This photo was taken on Hunslet Road at the junction with Black Bull Street in July 1974.

3. Hunslet in the 1970s

A Leyland Titan/Weymann Orion 317 bus built in 1962 reg: 317 DUA. In service on route number 10 to Moortown. This photo was taken on Hunslet Road at the junction with Black Bull Street in July 1974. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view across from the Hunslet distributor aross to Low Whitehouse Row and the firm of Union Tarpaulins in September 1979. . The photo supports a planning application for a car park to be built on the council owned land in front of the buildings, where the tarpaulin frames have been put up. The junction with St. Helen's Street is in the middleground, left and cars are parked in Whitehouse Street in the backgrounsd.

4. Hunslet in the 1970s

A view across from the Hunslet distributor aross to Low Whitehouse Row and the firm of Union Tarpaulins in September 1979. . The photo supports a planning application for a car park to be built on the council owned land in front of the buildings, where the tarpaulin frames have been put up. The junction with St. Helen's Street is in the middleground, left and cars are parked in Whitehouse Street in the backgrounsd. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Burton Street looking west towards the junction with Dewsbury Road. J.C Cars at number 4, is in the centre, with cars for sale parked outside. Pictured in September 1979.

5. Hunslet in the 1970s

Burton Street looking west towards the junction with Dewsbury Road. J.C Cars at number 4, is in the centre, with cars for sale parked outside. Pictured in September 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Powell Street in a state of dereliction prior to demolition in September 1974. In the background on the right are part of the flats of Pottery Vale.

6. Hunslet in the 1970s

Powell Street in a state of dereliction prior to demolition in September 1974. In the background on the right are part of the flats of Pottery Vale. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

