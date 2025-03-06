14 humble photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1970s

1. Hunslet in the 1970s
East Hunslet Liberal Club on Waterloo Road. The Garden Gate Hotel is on the left. Pictured in May 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1970s
The Conservative Club on Dewsbury Road, seen from playing fields to the north. Scaffolding covers part of the buildings. Rows of terraced housing can be seen in the background, with Crossland Terrace being prominent. On the right are allotments. Two boys play on the playing field in the foreground. Pictured in June 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1970s
A Leyland Titan/Weymann Orion 317 bus built in 1962 reg: 317 DUA. In service on route number 10 to Moortown. This photo was taken on Hunslet Road at the junction with Black Bull Street in July 1974. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1970s
A view across from the Hunslet distributor aross to Low Whitehouse Row and the firm of Union Tarpaulins in September 1979. . The photo supports a planning application for a car park to be built on the council owned land in front of the buildings, where the tarpaulin frames have been put up. The junction with St. Helen's Street is in the middleground, left and cars are parked in Whitehouse Street in the backgrounsd. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1970s
Burton Street looking west towards the junction with Dewsbury Road. J.C Cars at number 4, is in the centre, with cars for sale parked outside. Pictured in September 1979. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1970s
Powell Street in a state of dereliction prior to demolition in September 1974. In the background on the right are part of the flats of Pottery Vale. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
