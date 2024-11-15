Hunslet in the 1950s: 26 photo gems featuring the birthplace of Leeds United

It's the landmark which proved to the cradle of the beautiful game in Leeds. 

This church boasts a connection to every Leeds United supporter in the city and beyond. Hunslet's Salem Congregational Chapel was the birthplace of Leeds United Football Club in October 1919. It is one of 26 photo gems showcasing life in the suburb during the 1950s. Other landmarks in focus include  Thwaite Gate and Christ Church Infant School as well as The Rose Cafe and pubs including The Clarence Hotel and The Falcon Inn. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Salem Congregational Chapel at the junction of Hunslet Lane and Salem Place. Pictured in August 1950.

1. Hunslet in the 1950s

Salem Congregational Chapel at the junction of Hunslet Lane and Salem Place. Pictured in August 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops along New Pepper Road showing where trench has been excavated for sewerage. To the right can be seen end of Rocheford Terrace, with off licence at end. Advert for John Smith's Magnet Ales on wall. Greengrocers and newsagent on opposite corner. Pictured in August 1956.

2. Hunslet in the 1950s

Shops along New Pepper Road showing where trench has been excavated for sewerage. To the right can be seen end of Rocheford Terrace, with off licence at end. Advert for John Smith's Magnet Ales on wall. Greengrocers and newsagent on opposite corner. Pictured in August 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Hunslet Nursery in August 1953. The low building in the centre mid distance, is the back of the Derbyshire Street Mission Hall.

3. Hunslet in the 1950s

Hunslet Nursery in August 1953. The low building in the centre mid distance, is the back of the Derbyshire Street Mission Hall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Clarence Hotel on Orchard Street in August 1958. The landlord at this time was listed as Frank Pakes.

4. Hunslet in the 1950s

The Clarence Hotel on Orchard Street in August 1958. The landlord at this time was listed as Frank Pakes. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Orchard Street runs from the left this view with the premises of Leeds Cleaning Co (Building) Ltd visible. On the right is Aloe Street, children play in the rubble of recently cleared property. The back of Central Motor Auctions is visible on the right. Pictured in August 1958.

5. Hunslet in the 1950s

Orchard Street runs from the left this view with the premises of Leeds Cleaning Co (Building) Ltd visible. On the right is Aloe Street, children play in the rubble of recently cleared property. The back of Central Motor Auctions is visible on the right. Pictured in August 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Looking across the part cobbled yard of Coghlan Forge and Rolling Mills Ltd, to a wooden fence with large wooden gate, and chicken wire fence to the right. Beyond the fence is a row of shops on Low Road. These are the Clothing Depot, Dorothy, ladies hairdresser, Don's Valet Service, dry cleaners, A.E. Forster and Son, grocers and Jas. Wm. Walton, cycle agent. The street on the right is Iveridge Street. Pictured in August 1953.

6. Hunslet in the 1950s

Looking across the part cobbled yard of Coghlan Forge and Rolling Mills Ltd, to a wooden fence with large wooden gate, and chicken wire fence to the right. Beyond the fence is a row of shops on Low Road. These are the Clothing Depot, Dorothy, ladies hairdresser, Don's Valet Service, dry cleaners, A.E. Forster and Son, grocers and Jas. Wm. Walton, cycle agent. The street on the right is Iveridge Street. Pictured in August 1953. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

