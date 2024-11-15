6 . Hunslet in the 1950s

Looking across the part cobbled yard of Coghlan Forge and Rolling Mills Ltd, to a wooden fence with large wooden gate, and chicken wire fence to the right. Beyond the fence is a row of shops on Low Road. These are the Clothing Depot, Dorothy, ladies hairdresser, Don's Valet Service, dry cleaners, A.E. Forster and Son, grocers and Jas. Wm. Walton, cycle agent. The street on the right is Iveridge Street. Pictured in August 1953. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net