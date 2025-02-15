The Green Man pub, Crown Bottle Works, Bewerley Street Infants School and Mineral Water Works are all featured in this collection celebrating a year in the life of the suburb in 1964. Well travelled streets in the heart of the community also take centre stage – from Hunslet Hall Road and Lady Pit Lane through to Jack Lane and Disraeli Terrace. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia