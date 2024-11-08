These were the public graves containing the remains of local people who died in poverty. This type of burial was introduced in 1857 and continued until 1940. It enabled impoverished people to provide a decent burial for their loved one in a communal plot with a shared headstone. Rather than the family suffering the indignity of a paupers grave for their loved ones, a guinea or 21 shillings (that’s £1.05 in modern money), would pay for an inscription of up to 36 letters. These graves held up to 20 people and the graves were left open until they were filled. Some of the guinea graves in cemeteries around Leeds are inscribed with as many as 46 names. They were also often used in times of an epidemic. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia