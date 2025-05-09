How a Leeds United 1972 FA Cup final winning shirt ended up in a couple's loft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It w as an irreplaceable piece of football memorabilia discovered by chance in a couple’s loft.

Goalkeeper David Harvey had given up for lost the shirt he wore to help Leeds United win the FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley in May 1972.

Fast forward to 1985 and it was while making a visit to the loft of their home on Deer Court Park in Monk Fryston to inspect a noisy water tank that Don Roo came across an old cardboard box.

He handed it down to his wife Irene and on inspection the box was found to contain several muddy football shirts and a track suit bearing the name of David Harvey on the back.

Two FA Cup final shirts were in the box, one of them from the win against Arsenal as well as a Scotland 1974 World Cup shirt, souvenir shirts and a white Leeds United tracksuit.

Mrs Roo washed and ironed the items while Mr Roo contacted his neighbour Ron Gray who was managing director of Canon UK in Leeds.

”I knew Canon were sponsoring the Football League this season so I mentioned it to Ron in the hope that the jerseys could be returned to their rightful owner,” said Mr Roo.

The souvenirs were handed over at Canon UK’s Jack Lane premises.

A delighted David Harvey holds the shirt he wore in Leeds United's FA Cup final victory over Arsenal in 1972, watched by Irene and Don Roo. | YPN

David Harvey said: “I had given them up for lost. I am very grateful to have them back as they all have very special memories for me.”

Leeds-born Harvey attended Foxwood School in the city and played for Leeds City Boys before leaving school to work in a Stylo shoe factory. He was signed as a professional footballer by Don Revie in February 1965, after having played as an apprentice for two years. He made 276 appearances for Leeds United in total between 1965 and 1980.