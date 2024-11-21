Historic photos take you back to Leeds in 1906

It was the year which featured a huge blaze which became known as ‘the Great Fire in Leeds’. The fire took place in the city centre at no. 25 Wellington Street, by the junction with Thirsk Row, a warehouse building occupied by wholesale clothiers J. Hepworth & Son Ltd. The warehouse, which dated from 1881, had to be completely rebuilt, and continued to be occupied by Hepworths until the 1920s. It was also a 12 months which saw the first buses started operating on a route in the city. Adel and Headingley were the first to be connected by the service. These images are published courtesy of Artemis and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia