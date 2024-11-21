Historic photos take you back to Leeds in 1906

It was the year which featured a huge blaze which became known as ‘the Great Fire in Leeds’. The fire took place in the city centre at no. 25 Wellington Street, by the junction with Thirsk Row, a warehouse building occupied by wholesale clothiers J. Hepworth & Son Ltd. The warehouse, which dated from 1881, had to be completely rebuilt, and continued to be occupied by Hepworths until the 1920s. It was also a 12 months which saw the first buses started operating on a route in the city. Adel and Headingley were the first to be connected by the service. These images are published courtesy of Artemis and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
A colour-tinted postcard of City Square with a postmark August 8, 1906. The statues of John Harrison, left, and the Black Prince, centre, can be seen, along with two of Alfred Drury's 'Morn' and 'Even' figure lamps. In the background are the London City and Midland Bank, left, later just the Midland Bank, and the original Queens Hotel, right, dating back to 1863. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre
A blaze which became known as 'the Great Fire in Leeds.' The fire took place at no. 25 Wellington Street, by the junction with Thirsk Row, a warehouse building occupied by J. Hepworth & Son Ltd., wholesale clothiers. This postcard view dates from July 1906. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
3. Leeds in 1906
A milestone, at the junction of King Lane (foreground) and Alwoodley Lane dated 1764 points the way to Leedes, 4 miles and Otley, 5 miles. The grade II listed milestone still exists though it has been resited slightly as the area has become built up, and is now reset into a patch of soil on the pavement outside no. 2 Alwoodley Lane. Pictured in July 1906. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck
Holbeck Steel foundry looking from junction of David Street with Water Lane. Advertising posters and playbills can be seen to gable end of building. Taken during time of construction work on Water Lane sewer. Pictured in 1906. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
A colour tinted postcard dated August 1906 showing the Queen Victoria memorial statue sculpted by George Frampton which was unveiled the previous year. The queen herself is depicted sitting at the top of a pedestal in Coronation robes and crown. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodhouse
A view of derelict buildings on corner of Wade Street with Woodhouse Lane. St Ann Street is on the right. Pictured in August 1906. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
