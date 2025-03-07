Amazing historic photos take you back to Leeds in 1898

2 . Leeds in 1898

Black Swan Yard in Leeds city centre pictured in October 1898. Part of North Street Improvement Area, was number 2 North Street, now part of Vicar Lane. On the left houses, some with basements, access down steps from pavement. Railings act as barriers to open area. There are two wall signs for T. Butter, Coach builder. At the end of the yard are outside toilets and a cart. To the right, premises with wooden steps to upper doors. Yard has some cobbles, other parts unsurfaced. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net