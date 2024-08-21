Grand Arcade clock: Hidden history of a Leeds city centre landmark

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:28 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 15:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
‘Time and tide wait for no man’ reads the motto.

The Grand Arcade clock has thrilled generations of city centre visitors.

It was designed and made by renowned clockmakers Robert, James and Joseph Potts and dates from the end of the Victorian period, installed in 1898.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the clock strikes the hour the figures emerge on a revolving stage. A guardsman salutes, the Scotsman wearing Highland dress bows, there is an Irishman with a Shillelagh, a Canadian and an Indian. As the figures rotate back into the clock a cockerel crows and flaps its wings from a position above the dial.

A colour view looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance in October 1990.A colour view looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance in October 1990.
A colour view looking out from the Grand Arcade at the Vicar Lane entrance in October 1990. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The original motto beneath the clock was changed from 'Come what may, time and the hour runs through the roughest day', a quotation from Macbeth by William Shakespeare in the late 1960s.

Enjoy this two minute video report on the history of the clock which continues to spark wonder and delight to this day.

Related topics:LeedsGrand Arcade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.