Heartwarming photos take you back to Headingley in the 1950s

1 . Headingley in the 1950s

Headingley Lane by the junction with Cumberland Road in March 1956. Headingley Hill Congregational Church is seen on the right. Two trams are among the traffic on the road; no. 124 in front is on route no. 1 to City Square. A woman with a young child and a pushchair is walking past the bus stop on the right. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society