And the first photo of Headingley Lane looking towards St. Michael's Church is tinged with poignancy as it was taken on the last day of tramway operation on this route. It shows a Horsfield built tram no.252 bound for Lawnswood. It is one of 12 photo gems showcasing Headingley during the decade and features a range of local landmarks and street scenes. The images are published courtesy of the Tramway Museum Society and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Heartwarming photos take you back to Headingley in the 1950s
This gallery takes you on a journey back to Headingley in the 1950s.
