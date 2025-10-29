Haunted Leeds: The spooky story of The Blue Lady

They say she is a restless spirit.

Mary Ingram was the grand daughter of Sir Arthur Ingram who extensively rebuilt Temple Newsam House in the early 17th century.

On the day of her christening she was given an expensive pearl necklace by her grandfather.

When she was 14 she travelled to a special party at her friend’s house in nearby Barrowby dressed in her finery.

A painting of Mary Ingram, hanging in the Gothick Room in Temple Newsam House. | James Hardisty

It is said that on returning from the party her carriage was ambushed by ruthless highwaymen taking all her possessions along with her favourite necklace.

The next day she woke with no memory of the theft, instead convinced that she had lost the necklace.

She went about her business without a care in the world until that evening when she retired to her room and looked in her jewellery box only to find it empty.

“Where are my pearls?” she cried. “Where are my beautiful pearls?”

Mary searched the whole house even lifting up floorboards, she became so obsessed she refused to eat or drink and sadly died just weeks later.

It is believed her unhappy spirit continues to wander around Temple Newsam House, looking for her missing necklace.

Eyewitnesses have reported a commotion in the house like furniture being violently moved, blasts of cold air and little voice faintly heard asking “Where are my pearls? Where are my beautiful pearls?”