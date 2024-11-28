Hunslet’s Riley Street Fisheries helped feed a community back in the day. It is one of 16 photo gems which turn back the clock to 1961 and provide a fascinating insight into life around LS10 during the year. Washing on lines hung across streets sand tin baths pushed up against a wall help foster a sense of a period of time which memories cannot erase. Local landmarks also featured include the Albert Glass Works and The Queen Hotel one of 52 public houses in Hunslet by the late 1930s as well as familiar streets demolished as part of slum clearance. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Hunslet in 1961
Riley Street Fisheries pictured in July 1961. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Hunslet in 1961
Looking down Hazelhead Place towards Albury Road, taken from the junction with Hazelhead Street. Three young children are being minded by an older girl and are sitting outside number 2 Hazelhead Street, the corner house. Next door is no 29 Hazelhead Place and the numbers ascend towards Albury Road. The fronts of these houses are in Clarence Road. A line of washing is strung across the street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunslet in 1961
The Queen Hotel taken from the junction of South Accommodation Road with Clarence Road. There were 52 public houses in Hunslet by 1938. It was an area with a dense population of workers and a high level of industry hence the need for establishments of this kind. This one has now been demolished. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in 1961
Atkinson Street from the junction with South Accommodation Road in August 1961. Fred Thompson tobacconist and confectioner occupies the premises on the corner at no 81 South Accomodation Road. The Queen Hotel can be seen far right and the building extends back behind Atkinson Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hunslet in 1961
Albert Street from the junction with Albury Road in August 1961. On the left, part of Albury Place can be seen. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hunslet in 1961
A section of Tulip Street pictured in July 1961. This is looking towards Beza Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
