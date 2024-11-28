Hunslet’s Riley Street Fisheries helped feed a community back in the day. It is one of 16 photo gems which turn back the clock to 1961 and provide a fascinating insight into life around LS10 during the year. Washing on lines hung across streets sand tin baths pushed up against a wall help foster a sense of a period of time which memories cannot erase. Local landmarks also featured include the Albert Glass Works and The Queen Hotel one of 52 public houses in Hunslet by the late 1930s as well as familiar streets demolished as part of slum clearance. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia