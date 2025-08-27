Harmonious photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1950s

5 . Hunslet in the 1950s

Derby Place in November 1958. Seven back-to-back terraced houses are in view. On the far left next to number 14 are shared outside toilets behind these can be seen Oulten Terrace. On the right number 2 has been boarded up and the windows visible have been broken. On the right is Derby Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service