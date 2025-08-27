Harmonious photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1950s

1. Hunslet in the 1950s
Burton Lodge, a large Georgian House on Burton Avenue, off Dewsbury Road. Cockburn High School can be seen on the left. Pictured in November 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1950s
Tramlines and overhead cables on Dewsbury Road on the left. In the distance on the right is the Co-op footwear and repairs service at numbers 89 to 91. Here is Gaskell Place with the dispensing chemist at number 93 and the J.Lister fruiterer at number 95. At number 97 is a butchers with at number 99 Gallons Ltd, grocers. Pictured in November 1958. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunselt in the 1950s
Burton Lodge on Burton Avenue off Dewsbury Road. Pictured in November 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1950s
Number 91 Dewsbury Road the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd. footwear and repairs service and laundry and dry cleaning services. Number 1 was the Co-op confectioner selling cakes and pastries, number 2 housed the bakery department and number 5 was the Co-op Grocery. Just visible on the right at number 93 Dewsbury Road is a national health service dispensing chemist. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Hunslet in the 1950s
Derby Place in November 1958. Seven back-to-back terraced houses are in view. On the far left next to number 14 are shared outside toilets behind these can be seen Oulten Terrace. On the right number 2 has been boarded up and the windows visible have been broken. On the right is Derby Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Hunslet in the 1950s
Fox Terrace in November 1958. The photo shows back-to-back terraced houses each with a private garden. On the far right a motorcycle is visible in the yard of number 27 while on the right of number 29 a ginnel gives access to Derby Crescent and shared toilets. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service