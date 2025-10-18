Halcyon photos take you back to Hornsea in the 1990s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 18th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

Hornsea in the 1990s is the focus of this wonderful gallery of photo memories.

It was a decade of change and challenges for the seaside town. The much-loved Hornsea Pottery was replaced by Hornsea Freeport shopping village. The issue of coastal erosion was high on the news agenda while the town enjoyed a visit from the Princess Royal. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, also showcase local landmarks and events including Hornsea Mere, Hornsea Museum and Hornsea Carnival. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 31 of the best photos take you back to Bridlington in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Polly Brown walks her dogs on Hornsea beach in October 1998 against a backdrop of an eroding coastline.

Polly Brown walks her dogs on Hornsea beach in October 1998 against a backdrop of an eroding coastline.

Ken Smith places a vulture's egg in an incubator at the 'World of Wings' at Hornsea Pottery in February 1996.

Ken Smith places a vulture's egg in an incubator at the 'World of Wings' at Hornsea Pottery in February 1996.

The Princess Royal takes time to chat to the crew of Hornsea's new inshore rescue boat during an official visit to open the town's new leisure centre in March 1996.

The Princess Royal takes time to chat to the crew of Hornsea's new inshore rescue boat during an official visit to open the town's new leisure centre in March 1996.

This is farmer John Hepworth who was fighting against the building of water treatment works on his land at Rolston. Pictured in July 1998.

This is farmer John Hepworth who was fighting against the building of water treatment works on his land at Rolston. Pictured in July 1998.

A seabird lies dead among patches of oil washed ashore at Hornsea as the RSPCA launched an appeal to pay for the clean-up operation in January 1996.

A seabird lies dead among patches of oil washed ashore at Hornsea as the RSPCA launched an appeal to pay for the clean-up operation in January 1996.

Inside Hornsea Freeport shopping village in February 1998.

Inside Hornsea Freeport shopping village in February 1998.

