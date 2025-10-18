Halcyon photos take you back to Hornsea in the 1990s

It was a decade of change and challenges for the seaside town. The much-loved Hornsea Pottery was replaced by Hornsea Freeport shopping village. The issue of coastal erosion was high on the news agenda while the town enjoyed a visit from the Princess Royal. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, also showcase local landmarks and events including Hornsea Mere, Hornsea Museum and Hornsea Carnival. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 31 of the best photos take you back to Bridlington in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia