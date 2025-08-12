Halcyon photos take you back to Harehills in the 1980s

2 . Harehills in the 1980s

Shops on Roundhay Road in October 1986. On the left is Great Clowes Ltd, then Taheris, Newsagents at number 85 Roundhay Road, and finally on the right, Gill Manufacturing Company, shirt manufacturers and wholesalers at number 87. This row of shops is situated between the junctions with Spencer Place, left, and Gathorne Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net