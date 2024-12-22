Festive photos take you back to Leeds at Christmas in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

These photo crackers celebrate how Leeds and its residents spread Christmas cheer during the 1990s.

The festive spirit was very much alive and kicking across the city in a decade which featured Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles figures, Thunderbirds’ Tracy Island, Tamagotchi's and Furby's as the 'most popular' Christmas toys. These photos capture the festive spirit around Leeds city centre as well as the suburbs with Armley, Bramhope, Headingley, Yeadon and Eccup all in focus. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photos showcasing how Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1990s. PIC: Bruce Greer

1. Christmas in the 1990s

Enjoy these photos showcasing how Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1990s. PIC: Bruce Greer | Bruce Greer Photo: Bruce Greer

Photo Sales
Christmas 1995 and anxious children wait to go on stage in one of a series of nativity plays at Bramhope Primary School.

2. Bramhope

Christmas 1995 and anxious children wait to go on stage in one of a series of nativity plays at Bramhope Primary School. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Photo Sales
Pupils at Cockburn High School held a Christmas party in 1995 for senior citizens. Pictured, left to right are Margaret Napier, Faye Robbins and Gwen Metcalf

3. Beeston

Pupils at Cockburn High School held a Christmas party in 1995 for senior citizens. Pictured, left to right are Margaret Napier, Faye Robbins and Gwen Metcalf | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Christmas 1996 and Hilda Walker enjoys a mince pie or two with Leeds RL star Barrie McDermott and Jo Sumnall at the B&Q Mince Pie fundraiser in aid of Cancer Relief Macmillan Fund.

4. Leeds city centre

Christmas 1996 and Hilda Walker enjoys a mince pie or two with Leeds RL star Barrie McDermott and Jo Sumnall at the B&Q Mince Pie fundraiser in aid of Cancer Relief Macmillan Fund. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Inside the Victoria Quarter at Christmas in 1996.

5. Leeds city centre

Inside the Victoria Quarter at Christmas in 1996. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Emmerdale star Mandy Dingle, alias actress Lisa Riley helped to switch-on Yeadon's Christmas Lights in 1996. She is pictured with the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Malcolm Bedford.

6. Yeadon

Emmerdale star Mandy Dingle, alias actress Lisa Riley helped to switch-on Yeadon's Christmas Lights in 1996. She is pictured with the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Malcolm Bedford. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsChristmas
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice