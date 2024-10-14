Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in 1908

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:13 BST

It proved to be a year of protest as well as pomp and ceremony.

Triumphal arches was put up around the city to welcome the Royal visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra and this specially-commissioned illuminated electric tram featuring 3,000 lights visited all areas of the city in the week that followed. This was Leeds in 1908, a 12 months which also featured thousands take part in the Women's Social & Political Union's Procession to Woodhouse Moor for a huge rally. These images are published courtesy of Clifford Large, Thoresby Society, Artemis and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Tinted postcard showing a side view of the specially commissioned illuminated electric tram for the royal visit to Leeds of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra on July 7, 1908. The illuminated tram visited all areas of the city in the week that followed the visit. 3,000 electrical lights provided the decoration and lettering. It reads 'Welcome to our King and Queen'. The royal couple were in Leeds to open the new electrical engineering building of Leeds University.

1. Leeds in 1908

Tinted postcard showing a side view of the specially commissioned illuminated electric tram for the royal visit to Leeds of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra on July 7, 1908. The illuminated tram visited all areas of the city in the week that followed the visit. 3,000 electrical lights provided the decoration and lettering. It reads 'Welcome to our King and Queen'. The royal couple were in Leeds to open the new electrical engineering building of Leeds University. | Clifford Large Photo: Clifford Large

Photo Sales
A group of women carrying placards and banners as they take part in the Women's Social & Political Union's Procession to Woodhouse Moor for a huge rally in July 1908. They began their march from Leeds Town Hall. Bands played on Woodhouse Moor where thousands of people, both men and women, had gathered to listen to the various speakers from the 10 platforms. One of the most famous of the suffragettes to address the crowds was Adela Pankhurst, daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and sister of Sylvia and Christabel, all leaders of the British Suffrage movement.

2. Woodhouse Moor

A group of women carrying placards and banners as they take part in the Women's Social & Political Union's Procession to Woodhouse Moor for a huge rally in July 1908. They began their march from Leeds Town Hall. Bands played on Woodhouse Moor where thousands of people, both men and women, had gathered to listen to the various speakers from the 10 platforms. One of the most famous of the suffragettes to address the crowds was Adela Pankhurst, daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and sister of Sylvia and Christabel, all leaders of the British Suffrage movement. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service

Photo Sales
A postcard titled 'Royal Visit to Leeds No.8 7th July', showing King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra walking down the Leeds Town Hall steps under a canopy towards their carriage.

3. Leeds city centre

A postcard titled 'Royal Visit to Leeds No.8 7th July', showing King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra walking down the Leeds Town Hall steps under a canopy towards their carriage. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Briggate elaborately decorated for the Royal visit.

4. Leeds city centre

Briggate elaborately decorated for the Royal visit. | Clifford Large Photo: Clifford Large

Photo Sales
A postcard souvenir of the Royal Visit to the University of Leeds to open the University Extension.

5. Leeds city centre

A postcard souvenir of the Royal Visit to the University of Leeds to open the University Extension. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service

Photo Sales
R.B. Brown & Sons, wholesale clothiers, on Wellington Street. The frontage of the building has been decorated in celebration of the Royal visit. Every possible vantage point is occupied by workers of Brown's including the roof.

6. Leeds city centre

R.B. Brown & Sons, wholesale clothiers, on Wellington Street. The frontage of the building has been decorated in celebration of the Royal visit. Every possible vantage point is occupied by workers of Brown's including the roof. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice