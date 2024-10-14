Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in 1908

1. Leeds in 1908
Tinted postcard showing a side view of the specially commissioned illuminated electric tram for the royal visit to Leeds of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra on July 7, 1908. The illuminated tram visited all areas of the city in the week that followed the visit. 3,000 electrical lights provided the decoration and lettering. It reads 'Welcome to our King and Queen'. The royal couple were in Leeds to open the new electrical engineering building of Leeds University. | Clifford Large Photo: Clifford Large
2. Woodhouse Moor
A group of women carrying placards and banners as they take part in the Women's Social & Political Union's Procession to Woodhouse Moor for a huge rally in July 1908. They began their march from Leeds Town Hall. Bands played on Woodhouse Moor where thousands of people, both men and women, had gathered to listen to the various speakers from the 10 platforms. One of the most famous of the suffragettes to address the crowds was Adela Pankhurst, daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and sister of Sylvia and Christabel, all leaders of the British Suffrage movement. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service
3. Leeds city centre
A postcard titled 'Royal Visit to Leeds No.8 7th July', showing King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra walking down the Leeds Town Hall steps under a canopy towards their carriage. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Briggate elaborately decorated for the Royal visit. | Clifford Large Photo: Clifford Large
5. Leeds city centre
A postcard souvenir of the Royal Visit to the University of Leeds to open the University Extension. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service
6. Leeds city centre
R.B. Brown & Sons, wholesale clothiers, on Wellington Street. The frontage of the building has been decorated in celebration of the Royal visit. Every possible vantage point is occupied by workers of Brown's including the roof. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
