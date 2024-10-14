Fascinating photos take you back to Leeds in 1908

2 . Woodhouse Moor

A group of women carrying placards and banners as they take part in the Women's Social & Political Union's Procession to Woodhouse Moor for a huge rally in July 1908. They began their march from Leeds Town Hall. Bands played on Woodhouse Moor where thousands of people, both men and women, had gathered to listen to the various speakers from the 10 platforms. One of the most famous of the suffragettes to address the crowds was Adela Pankhurst, daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and sister of Sylvia and Christabel, all leaders of the British Suffrage movement. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service