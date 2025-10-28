Evocative photos take you back to Leeds in 1919

It was a year of protest and peace.

This photo shows strike breakers at a colliery during a miners' strike. Police protection is being given to the workers, including a sailor who had been drafted in. This was 1919 and the strike was one of a number of industrial disputes over wages and conditions in the pits in the years following the First World War, which culminated in the General Strike of 1926. These wonderful photos showcase life around Leeds during the year which featured a poignant pause on the first armistice after the First World War. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Secrets of Leeds Queens Hotel revealed including hidden tunnel LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

This photo from August 1919 shows strike breakers at Sisters' Pit (Garforth Colliery) during a miners' strike. Police protection is being given to the workers, including a sailor who had been drafted in.

This photo from August 1919 shows strike breakers at Sisters' Pit (Garforth Colliery) during a miners' strike. Police protection is being given to the workers, including a sailor who had been drafted in.

Leeds City Transport Parade on the first armistice after the First World War. This photo was taken outside the Tramway offices on Swinegate. The building is now the Malmaison Hotel.

Leeds City Transport Parade on the first armistice after the First World War. This photo was taken outside the Tramway offices on Swinegate. The building is now the Malmaison Hotel.

Expanse of road to south edge of City Square. Groups of men are standing in the road. Some charabancs are parked on street. Wellington Street to left of photo. In the background is the site for the new Majestic building. Quebec Street to the right. Pictured in October 1919.

Expanse of road to south edge of City Square. Groups of men are standing in the road. Some charabancs are parked on street. Wellington Street to left of photo. In the background is the site for the new Majestic building. Quebec Street to the right. Pictured in October 1919.

A view from roof of Town Hall across Park Lane and south of the city. From Left corner of Park Lane and East Parade is a shop for sale. Next door is the Victorian dining and refreshment rooms. Pictured in June 1919.

A view from roof of Town Hall across Park Lane and south of the city. From Left corner of Park Lane and East Parade is a shop for sale. Next door is the Victorian dining and refreshment rooms. Pictured in June 1919.

Officials witnessing the laying of the first brick for the Hawksworth Wood Estate Housing Scheme in October 1919.

Officials witnessing the laying of the first brick for the Hawksworth Wood Estate Housing Scheme in October 1919.

July 1919 and children are pictured in costume taking part in a school pageant to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. The young girls on the float represent the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (W.A.A.C.) and the Women's Royal Naval Service (W.R.E.N.S.)

July 1919 and children are pictured in costume taking part in a school pageant to celebrate the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. The young girls on the float represent the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps (W.A.A.C.) and the Women's Royal Naval Service (W.R.E.N.S.)

