Evocative photos take you back to Leeds in 1919

This photo shows strike breakers at a colliery during a miners' strike. Police protection is being given to the workers, including a sailor who had been drafted in. This was 1919 and the strike was one of a number of industrial disputes over wages and conditions in the pits in the years following the First World War, which culminated in the General Strike of 1926. These wonderful photos showcase life around Leeds during the year which featured a poignant pause on the first armistice after the First World War. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.