Evocative photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1950

4 . Leeds city centre

A view of British Waterways warehouse seen from River Aire in September 1950. The building is a large eight storey building with an enclosed hoist mechanism on the top floor. Each floor has a door and a balcony from which goods could be raised or lowered. There are more warehouse buildings to the right along the riverside. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net