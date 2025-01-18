They turn back the clock to 1950 and take you down Bond Street, Boar Lane, Commercial Street and The Headrow to showcase shops, pubs and restaurants. The gallery also features a range of well known landmarks including St. Peter's Church on Kirkgate. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Evocative photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1950
These evocative photos showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre at the dawn of a new decade.
