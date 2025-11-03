Evergreen stalwart celebrates 50 years as Leeds Irish Centre manager

He’s been described as the beating heart of the Leeds Irish Centre.

Tommy McLoughlin MBE has just celebrated an amazing milestone - Friday, 31 October 2025 marked the 50th anniversary of its famed manager .

Now 84, Tommy - the unofficial ambassador for the Yorkshire-Irish community - continues to work at the UK’s first purpose-built Irish centre.

Tommy began work at the venue on October 31, 1975, as manager - five years after the venue opened. He had strong links with the centre and was MC on its opening night that June.

Tommy McLoughlin MBE, manager of the Leeds Irish Centre.

Tributes were paid to his tireless work in establishing the centre as a cultural icon for giving entertainers from Oasis to Val Doonican to Nathan Carter a stage, to the staggering £5million he, the staff and patrons have raised for charities across the north of England over the five decades.

Cillian O’Kelly, Consul General of Ireland for the North of England, said in a written letter: “The centre is hugely impressive, a testament to the Irish community in Leeds, and a wonderful space to celebrate all things Irish.

“It is people that make places like this tick. I read in the beautiful book commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Centre that you had described it as the “beating heart” of the Leeds Irish community. And it was clear to me during my recent visit that over the last five decades you have been at the heart of everything the Leeds Irish Centre does.”

`Your contribution, supporting individuals, the wider Irish community, as well as so many charitable causes across the Yorkshire region, cannot be measured. We count ourselves fortunate here to be able to work with true ambassadors for the Irish community such as yourself. Thank you.’

Another tribute came from the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Dan Cohen who said: `Your unwavering dedication over five decades has not only shaped the Centre into a cornerstone of our city’s Irish community, but has also enriched the lives of countless individuals.

“From founding the Tuesday Club to combat loneliness among older residents, to quietly raising over £5 million for charitable causes across Yorkshire, your contributions have been both visionary and profoundly impactful.

`Even now, at the age of 84, your continued presence - hosting events, singing, and supporting the community, stands as a testament to your enduring commitment and generosity of spirit. You have been a true ambassador for the Irish in Leeds and Yorkshire, always humble yet deeply proud of your Mayo heritage.

`The Leeds Irish Centre remains an iconic institution in our city, thanks to your stewardship and the dedication of its committee and staff. It is a privilege to honour your service, and I extend my sincere gratitude for all you have done for Leeds.’

When Tommy, wed to Helen and father to daughters Sinead and Ailish, and his late son, Damian, took up the post, he said he thought he would only be there a year.

Centre chairman Liam Thompson movingly described Tommy as “the father of the Irish Community and the community of Leeds.”

“His care, empathy and diligence have made him a leader of the people of Leeds. He is respected and known the world over.”

Liam presented Tommy with gifts from the staff and committee and recalled how, when he took the job, he had to pay a £50 bond in case he used the house attached to the centre.

“Tommy has never got the money back so we worked out how much that £50 would be worth now - £390.60 - and we gave him a cheque for that,” he laughs.

December 2004 and Tommy McLoughlin gets out the mugs ready for a tea dance he has organised for former Irish construction workers.

Tommy, whose parents hailed from Mayo, has no plans to retire.

“I did try a while back but they won’t let me, so I’ve stopped trying now,’ he said. “I couldn’t have got through the past 45 years here without my loyal pal and deputy, Christy Power - we have worked brilliantly as a team and he is a key reason why the centre remains such a success today.”

Receiving the Pope’s Medal in 2002 and the MBE in 2008 for services to the Irish community were personal highlights for me but our anniversary year has made me reflect on what the centre means to me, our members and the city. I’ve always hoped it is a place to come where you can meet your own folk - family, friends from your community, be it in Ireland or in Yorkshire.

`People ask me what the centre means to me and my answer is, “After my family, it’s my life,” and it is. `I am so proud we have been debt free since the 90s and are in great financial health post-Covid. We have refurbished the whole centre and firmly believe we have to keep up with the times. `But at our heart is our care for everyone from cradle to grave. I am proud of all the centre’s achievements - it is a team effort.

“We are simply its guardians, ensuring it is in great shape for the future generations.”

After the speeches and celebrations, Tommy went back to work - calling bingo and fundraising.