Xscape Yorkshire: End of an era for quirky shopping centre talking point
Xscape Yorkshire ‘s wacky 12-metre cactus-shaped lift has served hundreds of thousands of shoppers since the Centre opened in 2003.
But this week saw the end of an era for the talking point, known as ‘Cas Vegas cactus’ as work started to remove it as part of development work, which include access improvements,
It will make way for a new state-of-the-art lift - work is due to be completed mid-December. Centre guests will be able to access another lift during the redevelopment period.
Jason Warren, centre director at Xscape Yorkshire, said, “Our cactus-shaped lift has been a much-loved landmark amongst Castleford locals and visitors from further afield since we first opened our doors in 2003.
“As well as allowing customers easy access to the upper levels, the ‘Cas Vegas cactus’ has provided a common meeting point in the centre and has been the backdrop to countless photo opportunities over the years.
“As the countdown to saying goodbye begins, we’d love to see guests share their cactus photos on social media – it's been seen in birthday party pictures, anniversaries, work events, hen and stag dos, and even marriage proposals.”
He added: "And to settle the debate about whether it’s a cactus or a gherkin once and for all, it’s definitely a cactus – in its early days it had cactus spikes!” During the removal of the lift and cactus shell, customers are advised to use the escalators located within the foyer of Xscape - a service lift will also be in operation.
“These essential works are part of wider development plans that will enhance the customer experience, improving accessibility within the centre.”
