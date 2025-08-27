An FA Cup final shirt worn by Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is set to go under the hammer.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wore the long sleeved white number 11 shirt during the final against Chelsea in April 1970. The game at Wembley ended 2-2 while the Whites would go on to lose the replay 2-1 after extra-time. It was gifted to Eddie Gray’s team mate, Terry Hibbitt, who was not picked for the final matches.

The Umbro shirt, with crew-neck collar and embroidered badge inscribed CUP shirt, is set to go under the hammer at auction with a price guide of £4,000 to £6,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup final shirt | Budds

Lot 629 among a sale of sporting memorabilia featuring historically important football programmes, medals, caps & shirts, boxing, Olympic Games items, as well as rugby, tennis and golf kit.

More than 1,200 lots are featured in the auction by Budds which runs from Tuesday, September 9 until Thursday, September 11.

David Convery of Budds, said: “Sporting Memorabilia prices have risen by an average of 22 per cent over the past decade, making this collecting area one of the most strongly performing alternate investment markets”