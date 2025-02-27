12 celebrated photos take you back to Cross Gates in the 1940s

1. Crossgates in the 1940s
The Police Station at the junction of Cross Gates Lane with Station Road in January 1940. It opened in 1900 and became Leeds City Police property following boundary extensions and used as a section station until 1965 when it was taken over by Social Services; it has now been demolished. On the left is Crossgates Library which is on Farm Road and opened in 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Crossgates in the 1940s
The Regal Super Cinema at number 40 Cross Gates Road pictured in January 1943 which at the time was showing the film The Corsican Bros starring Douglas Fairbanks Junior and Ruth Warwick. The Regal could seat 1,500 people and had the largest theatre car park in the country at that time with parking for 400 vehicles. It closed in 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Crossgates in the 1940s
A section of the ring road pictured in October 1941. In the background is a fairground roundabout covered in tarpaulin. A caravan is parked next to it. The fair is on the site of the current Red Lion public house, formerly known as the Traveller's Rest. Soon after the Second World War the land housed a day nursery, prior to the building of the Traveller's Rest. The building at the back is the Regal Cinema, which opened in November 1936 and closed in January 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Crossgates in the 1940s
J. Stamper Ltd. radio dealer on Station Road pictured in August 1947. Above the shop is a flag pole with flag advertising Murphy radios. The shop windows are draped with sheets. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Crossgates in the 1940s
A footpath near Cross Gates Ring Road in January 1946. To the left is a wall covered with posters for the forthcoming municipal elections. Travellers Rest pub can be seen further on. On the right is a small garden enclosed by iron railings. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Crossgates in the 1940s
Station Road looking towards Austhorpe Road. To the right can be seen the Travellers Rest public house which fronts onto Austhorpe Road.Beyond it the Methodist Church and Church Institute are visible. To the left are some hoardings with posters for Theatre Royal and Grand Theatre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
