12 celebrated photos take you back to Cross Gates in the 1940s

3 . Crossgates in the 1940s

A section of the ring road pictured in October 1941. In the background is a fairground roundabout covered in tarpaulin. A caravan is parked next to it. The fair is on the site of the current Red Lion public house, formerly known as the Traveller's Rest. Soon after the Second World War the land housed a day nursery, prior to the building of the Traveller's Rest. The building at the back is the Regal Cinema, which opened in November 1936 and closed in January 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net