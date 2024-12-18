The images provide a fascinating glimpse into how a city celebrated during the decade. The photos bring together city centre shopping and Christmas lights, as well as concerts and nativity scenes. City centre landmarks arev featurted as well as memories from around the city suburbs with Bramley, Crossgates, Garforth, Hunsket and Meanwood all in focus. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Cracking Christmas memories from around Leeds in the 1950s
These photos aim to offer comfort and joy for a generation of those who remember Christmas in Leeds during the 1950s.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.