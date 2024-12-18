Cracking Christmas memories from around Leeds in the 1950s

These photos aim to offer comfort and joy for a generation of those who remember Christmas in Leeds during the 1950s.

The images provide a fascinating glimpse into how a city celebrated during the decade. The photos bring together city centre shopping and Christmas lights, as well as concerts and nativity scenes. City centre landmarks arev featurted as well as memories from around the city suburbs with Bramley, Crossgates, Garforth, Hunsket and Meanwood all in focus. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Christmas shoppers on Briggate in December 1953.

1. Leeds city centre

Christmas shoppers on Briggate in December 1953. | YPN Photo: YPN

December 1959 and children admire an illuminated Christmas tree which had been placed in the Garden of Rest on The Headrow.

2. Leeds city centre

December 1959 and children admire an illuminated Christmas tree which had been placed in the Garden of Rest on The Headrow. | YPN Photo: YPN

A group of children pose for a photograph during a Christmas party circa 1952.

3. Bramley

A group of children pose for a photograph during a Christmas party circa 1952. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A busy Ballans fruit and veg stall in Kirkgate Market in December 1951.

4. Leeds city centre

A busy Ballans fruit and veg stall in Kirkgate Market in December 1951. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pupils from Barley Hill Road School who took part in a Christmas concert around 1950.

5. Garforth

Pupils from Barley Hill Road School who took part in a Christmas concert around 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Pictured are pupils from Bentley Lane Infants in a scene from a Nativity play. A doll representing baby Jesus lies in a small straw-filled crib, whilst three children dressed as the Wise Men are presenting gifts to two dressed as Mary and Joseph.

6. Meanwood

Pictured are pupils from Bentley Lane Infants in a scene from a Nativity play. A doll representing baby Jesus lies in a small straw-filled crib, whilst three children dressed as the Wise Men are presenting gifts to two dressed as Mary and Joseph. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

