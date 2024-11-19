Charming photos take you back to Little London in the 1960s

1. Little London in the 1960s
Mace grocers on Duxbury Place and fronting onto Grosvenor Hill. Back-to-back houses on Duxbury Place can be seen on the left of this view. A delivery lorry for Newbolds bread and cakes can be seen on the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Little London in the 1960s
Children peer over a safety gate in the doorway of a back-to-back on Duxbury Place in June 1967. The houses are set at an angle to the road. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Little London in the 1960s
Clat Pit Street runs from the left edge of this view from June 1967. E. and E. Thompson's grocers and provisions merchants is on the right edge on Prosperity Street. This shop may have included number 24 Clay Pit Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Little London in the 1960s
Through houses on Livinia Street run from the left edge of this view. On the corner is W.B. Ackroyd's greengrocers, also selling fish, this number 159 Camp Road. Camp Road continues to the right. At this time Camp Road was also known as Oatland Lane. Pictured in June 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Little London in the 1960s
Back-to-back houses on Prosperity Street in June 1967. On the right are houses on Oatland Lane which was also known as Camp Road at this time. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Little London in the 1960s
Back-to-back houses on Bristol Road run from the left edge of this view On the right is Karen's ladies hairdresser on Oatland Lane. There are lace curtains in the windows. On the right edge, part of a butchers can be seen. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
