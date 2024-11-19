Charming photos take you back to Little London in the 1960s

These photos take you to the heart of Little London during the 1960s.

They feature corner shops, grocers and butchers as well as the streets which now have no name after being included in slum clearance plans for the area. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Mace grocers on Duxbury Place and fronting onto Grosvenor Hill. Back-to-back houses on Duxbury Place can be seen on the left of this view. A delivery lorry for Newbolds bread and cakes can be seen on the right.

Children peer over a safety gate in the doorway of a back-to-back on Duxbury Place in June 1967. The houses are set at an angle to the road.

Clat Pit Street runs from the left edge of this view from June 1967. E. and E. Thompson's grocers and provisions merchants is on the right edge on Prosperity Street. This shop may have included number 24 Clay Pit Street.

Through houses on Livinia Street run from the left edge of this view. On the corner is W.B. Ackroyd's greengrocers, also selling fish, this number 159 Camp Road. Camp Road continues to the right. At this time Camp Road was also known as Oatland Lane. Pictured in June 1967.

Back-to-back houses on Prosperity Street in June 1967. On the right are houses on Oatland Lane which was also known as Camp Road at this time.

Back-to-back houses on Bristol Road run from the left edge of this view On the right is Karen's ladies hairdresser on Oatland Lane. There are lace curtains in the windows. On the right edge, part of a butchers can be seen.

