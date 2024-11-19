Charming photos take you back to Little London in the 1960s

4 . Little London in the 1960s

Through houses on Livinia Street run from the left edge of this view. On the corner is W.B. Ackroyd's greengrocers, also selling fish, this number 159 Camp Road. Camp Road continues to the right. At this time Camp Road was also known as Oatland Lane. Pictured in June 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service