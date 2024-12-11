Charming photos showcase life around Leeds in 1904

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:35 BST

Enjoy a stroll down memory lane as these photo gems showcase a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1900s.

This gallery turns back the clock to 1904 and showcase life around the city as well as focusing on landmarks such as Roundhay Park, Corn Exchange and Swinegate. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Extraordinary photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the early 1900s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A colour-tinted postcard with a postmark of August 26, 1904 showing Pollard's Wood, an L-shaped stretch of woodland running parallel to what is now Lincombe Drive in Gledhow. It was locally known as Pollard's Wood after the Pollard family who owned Allerton Grange Farm, on whose land the wood was located.

1. Leeds in 1904

A colour-tinted postcard with a postmark of August 26, 1904 showing Pollard's Wood, an L-shaped stretch of woodland running parallel to what is now Lincombe Drive in Gledhow. It was locally known as Pollard's Wood after the Pollard family who owned Allerton Grange Farm, on whose land the wood was located. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
A colour-tinted postcard of the Corn Exchange with a postmark 25th November 1904. The Corn Exchange was designed by Cuthbert Brodrick and opened on 28th July 1863. Two open-top trams are seen outside, no. 233 and no. 113.

2. Leeds in 1904

A colour-tinted postcard of the Corn Exchange with a postmark 25th November 1904. The Corn Exchange was designed by Cuthbert Brodrick and opened on 28th July 1863. Two open-top trams are seen outside, no. 233 and no. 113. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
Postcard with a postmark of August 19, 1904 looking out over Roundhay Park from The Mansion. This former medieval hunting park had been transformed in the early 19th century by its then owners the Nicholson family before being bought at auction in 1871 by Leeds Corporation for the people of Leeds. A competition to design the landscape of the park was won by architect George Corson, but in the end although some of his proposals influenced the layout of the park few were fully implemented.

3. Leeds in 1904

Postcard with a postmark of August 19, 1904 looking out over Roundhay Park from The Mansion. This former medieval hunting park had been transformed in the early 19th century by its then owners the Nicholson family before being bought at auction in 1871 by Leeds Corporation for the people of Leeds. A competition to design the landscape of the park was won by architect George Corson, but in the end although some of his proposals influenced the layout of the park few were fully implemented. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
The south side of Swinegate in August 1904 immediately before demolition for street improvements. From left to right is Marks Liberson, Cabinet maker; Ye Olde Dustye Miller Inn; Beechcroft, clothiers' engineers; Thomas Waite, Leeds Art Metal Worker; Wallis and Watson, electrical engineers; British United Shoe Machinery Co. Ltd.; J.W. Gadsby, perambulator manufacturer and furniture showroom. All these premises are vacant.

4. Leeds in 1904

The south side of Swinegate in August 1904 immediately before demolition for street improvements. From left to right is Marks Liberson, Cabinet maker; Ye Olde Dustye Miller Inn; Beechcroft, clothiers' engineers; Thomas Waite, Leeds Art Metal Worker; Wallis and Watson, electrical engineers; British United Shoe Machinery Co. Ltd.; J.W. Gadsby, perambulator manufacturer and furniture showroom. All these premises are vacant. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Ye Olde Dustye Miller Inn on Swinegate. The landlord had been William Jackson. To the right, no.10 Thomas Beecroft & Co. electro platers and engineers.

5. Leeds in 1904

Ye Olde Dustye Miller Inn on Swinegate. The landlord had been William Jackson. To the right, no.10 Thomas Beecroft & Co. electro platers and engineers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Regent at Chapel Allerton.

6. Leeds in 1904

The Regent at Chapel Allerton. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice