Bryan's Headingley: Memories of a Leeds fish and chip restaurant to remember

It was the plaice to go for classic Yorkshire fish and chips guaranteed to batter the opposition for decades.

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:27 GMT

Bryan's restaurant built up a reputation as one of the best chippies in Leeds thanks to close on 90 years of frying experience stretching back to 1934. Celebrities to visit the eaterie on Weetwood Lane in Headingley included America's most infamous woman. Monica Lewinsky ordered a fish supper complete with mushy peas in March 1999 She was joined author Andrew Morton in a glass of beer to wash it down before rounding off her perfect evening playing a fruit machine. "She has very much enjoyed the hospitality being offered by the Yorkshire people," said Morton, who was touring Britain with her promoting their book Monica's Story, "She particularly enjoyed the mushy peas." Bryan's changed its name to Catch in 2020 as part of a £250,000 refrbishment. It closed in September 2023 plans have now been revealed to reopen the site as a new pizza restaurant. ending decacdes of fryi ng history.

Fryer Darren Toft pictured with a serving of the finest in March 2004.

Fryer Darren Toft pictured with a serving of the finest in March 2004. Photo: YPN

Leeds boasted a top academic training qualification in frying fish and chips in October 1997. Pictured is the first trainee Michael Hallworking at Bryan's.

Leeds boasted a top academic training qualification in frying fish and chips in October 1997. Pictured is the first trainee Michael Hallworking at Bryan's. Photo: YPN

The restaurant dining room pictured in July 2006.

The restaurant dining room pictured in July 2006. Photo: YPN

Pupils from Bentley Primary school in Horsforth were given a guided tour round Bryan's in June 1999.

Pupils from Bentley Primary school in Horsforth were given a guided tour round Bryan's in June 1999. Photo: YPN

Sue Bray from Bryan's collects the Leeds in Bloom runners-up award from Richard Gill, Leeds Floral Initiatives officer at Leeds City Council in May 2002.

Sue Bray from Bryan's collects the Leeds in Bloom runners-up award from Richard Gill, Leeds Floral Initiatives officer at Leeds City Council in May 2002. Photo: YPN

The portion size of traditional fish and chips at Bryan's in March 2004.

The portion size of traditional fish and chips at Bryan's in March 2004. Photo: YPN

