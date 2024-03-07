Bryan's restaurant built up a reputation as one of the best chippies in Leeds thanks to close on 90 years of frying experience stretching back to 1934. Celebrities to visit the eaterie on Weetwood Lane in Headingley included America's most infamous woman. Monica Lewinsky ordered a fish supper complete with mushy peas in March 1999 She was joined author Andrew Morton in a glass of beer to wash it down before rounding off her perfect evening playing a fruit machine. "She has very much enjoyed the hospitality being offered by the Yorkshire people," said Morton, who was touring Britain with her promoting their book Monica's Story, "She particularly enjoyed the mushy peas." Bryan's changed its name to Catch in 2020 as part of a £250,000 refrbishment. It closed in September 2023 plans have now been revealed to reopen the site as a new pizza restaurant. ending decacdes of fryi ng history. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, of Bryan's down the years. READ MORE: Memories of Leeds fish and chip shops down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails