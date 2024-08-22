18 brilliant photos take you back to Burley in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:56 BST

These photo gems provide a fascinating insight into life in Burley during the 1950s.

The photos which showcase life in the community during a decade of change. Landmarks, such as Burley Road, as well as pubs and shops are all in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service as well as photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Burley Road in March 1956. The main focus of the photos is a newsagents with Leeds, Skyrack and Morley Savings Bank on the left.

1. Burley in the 1950s

Burley Road in March 1956. The main focus of the photos is a newsagents with Leeds, Skyrack and Morley Savings Bank on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Park Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Hyde Park Road at the corner with Apsley Street, pictured in April 1959. The lower half of the building is tiled. Included in redevelopment plans for the Burley area.

2. Burley in the 1950s

The Park Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Hyde Park Road at the corner with Apsley Street, pictured in April 1959. The lower half of the building is tiled. Included in redevelopment plans for the Burley area. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The west side of Cardigan Road in January 1954. These buildings house a number of businesses. 'Pickles Bros. (slaters) Ltd', 'S. Huggard & Son, plumbers, 'W. Welborn & Son, joiners & undertakers and 'H.J. Gill & Co. (Leeds) Ltd, cistern makers.

3. Burley in the 1950s

The west side of Cardigan Road in January 1954. These buildings house a number of businesses. 'Pickles Bros. (slaters) Ltd', 'S. Huggard & Son, plumbers, 'W. Welborn & Son, joiners & undertakers and 'H.J. Gill & Co. (Leeds) Ltd, cistern makers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Wolseley Road in March 1955.

4. Burley in the 1950s

Wolseley Road in March 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Shops on the north-east side of Burley Road in February 1954. They are E. Heaton, boot repairs, H. Benton, newsagent, and C. Greenwood, baker.

5. Burley in the 1950s

Shops on the north-east side of Burley Road in February 1954. They are E. Heaton, boot repairs, H. Benton, newsagent, and C. Greenwood, baker. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Thornton Street is on the left at the corner with Kirkstall Road pictured in October 1959. To the right is an empty shop. Next is the corner with Metcalf Street, on the right is E. Fishburn newsagent.

6. Burley in the 1950s

Thornton Street is on the left at the corner with Kirkstall Road pictured in October 1959. To the right is an empty shop. Next is the corner with Metcalf Street, on the right is E. Fishburn newsagent. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.