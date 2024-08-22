18 brilliant photos take you back to Burley in the 1950s

1. Burley in the 1950s
Burley Road in March 1956. The main focus of the photos is a newsagents with Leeds, Skyrack and Morley Savings Bank on the left. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Burley in the 1950s
The Park Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Hyde Park Road at the corner with Apsley Street, pictured in April 1959. The lower half of the building is tiled. Included in redevelopment plans for the Burley area. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Burley in the 1950s
The west side of Cardigan Road in January 1954. These buildings house a number of businesses. 'Pickles Bros. (slaters) Ltd', 'S. Huggard & Son, plumbers, 'W. Welborn & Son, joiners & undertakers and 'H.J. Gill & Co. (Leeds) Ltd, cistern makers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Burley in the 1950s
Wolseley Road in March 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Burley in the 1950s
Shops on the north-east side of Burley Road in February 1954. They are E. Heaton, boot repairs, H. Benton, newsagent, and C. Greenwood, baker. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Burley in the 1950s
Thornton Street is on the left at the corner with Kirkstall Road pictured in October 1959. To the right is an empty shop. Next is the corner with Metcalf Street, on the right is E. Fishburn newsagent. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.