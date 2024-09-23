Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the day the people of Leeds made a stand against fascism.

September 27, 1936 was the day a rally of 1,000 Blackshirts, organised by the leader of the British Union of Fascists (BUF), Sir Oswald Mosley, were outnumbered by a reported 30,000 anti-fascists gathered ready to protest in Holbeck Moor.

Mosley’s aim was to stoke up antisemitism in the north of England. Leeds was seen as an industrial city where more Blackshirt supporters could be recruited. A uniformed march and open air rally was organised by the BUF to stir up anti-semitic sentiment. However, concerned about the possibility of provoking a riot, the Leeds policing committee prohibited a march through the Jewish quarter of the city.

A re-directed route took the Fascists from Calverley Street through the city centre to Holbeck Moor where a 30,000-strong counter demonstration, organised by the Leeds Communist party, was gathered.

Sir Oswald Mosley speaking to the crowd. | The Leeds Mercury

Mosley’s attempts to address the crowd on top of a van were drowned out by loud singing and shouting among the counter-demonstrators. A violent confrontation followed as the Blackshirts marched back towards the city. Mosley and his supporters were pelted with stones by the counter-demonstrators, yet only three arrests were made from the crowd of 30,000 made up of mainly Leeds residents.

Leeds’s rejection of fascism through an organised counter-demonstration sent a clear message to other cities including London: as a result, anti-fascists, and the police, were better prepared for Mosley’s rallies.

The Battle of Holbeck Moor took place just three years before the breakout of the Second World War. In May 1940 Mosley was interned and the BUF banned.

Fast forward to 2024 what has become known as ‘The Battle of Holbeck Moor’ is to commemorated with a blue plaque from Leeds Civic Trust. It is sponsored by Leeds Stand Up To Racism who raised funds via crowd funding.

It will be unveiled on Sunday, September, 29 at 2pm on Holbeck Moor.

Trust director, Martin Hamilton said: “Most of our plaques commemorate individuals or buildings but this one is different. It tells the story of how the people of Leeds rose up to oppose the rise of fascism in the United Kingdom. This event made national news at the time and was an important statement of defiance as World War 2 approached. It is a story that deserves to be better known and I am delighted that we are able to support this blue plaque.”

Sam Kirk, from Stand up to Racism, said; “Mosley was stopped from whipping up racism in Leeds by the sheer numbers of people opposing him. He was sent a clear message that he was not welcome. When the far right try to divide us and turn people against those seeking asylum or who are of particular religions they should be given the same message today. Let’s commemorate the past and ensure that Leeds remains fascist free now and in the future.”

Coun Andrew Scopes (Lab, Beeston and Holbeck) said; “I’m delighted that The Battle of Holbeck Moor is being recognised as a significant moment in the history of our area. It feels like a really relevant moment for this Blue Plaque to be unveiled and to celebrate how Leeds united against fascism.”

Leeds Civic Trust promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage and city amenities and is responsible for the blue plaque scheme in the city.

Since 1987 the Trust has unveiled 180 plaques across the district celebrating people, events and buildings that have made a significant contribution to the city of Leeds.